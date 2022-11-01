ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Study ranks NY top winter destination

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oG2kh_0iuOz4Dp00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Although it may not seem like Winter is coming with the current warm weather, it is. In a study by WalletHub , writer Adam McCann states “The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow.”

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

WalletHub conducted a study ranking the cheapest and easiest to reach U.S. destinations for the winter. The study focuses most on cost and convivence rather than scenic quality.

According to the study, New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA holds the top spot for the lowest travel cost and fewest hassles. These destinations also hold the most attractions for travelers. When looking at the highest travel costs and most hassles, Albany-Schenectady and Troy, NY take the 29th spot out of the 32 areas observed. The local area also came in 29th spot for attractions with Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT coming in last.

BJs giving away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Although New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA holds the most attractions and lowest travel costs, WalletHub explains the area is on the higher end for local prices coming in 31 out of 32. The area for the lowest local cost comes to be Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN. The Albany-Schenectady-Troy area lands in the middle for local cost and 28th with fewer cold weather activities than other areas in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Funding supports NY Farmers’ Markets

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced on November 4 that $700,000 is available to NY's farmers' markets through the Farmers' Market Resiliency Grant Program. Funding for the program was included in this year’s enacted budget and is a part of Governor Hochul’s State of the State commitment to New York’s agricultural industry and increasing the resiliency of the state’s food supply chain following COVID-19.
NEWS10 ABC

November is National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month, which began as National Adoption Week in 1984, as proclaimed by President Reagan. President Clinton then proclaimed the first National Adoption Month in 1995.
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Important reminders ahead of Midterm election day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, the end is near for New York’s midterm election, with election day on November 8. Before polls open at 6 A.M. election officials and other experts go over important data and reminders before voters fill out ballots on election day. John Conklin, with New York’s Board […]
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker girls soccer soars to New York State final four

The Shaker girls soccer team claimed its' first section title in over 30 years last weekend. But the Blue Bison's remarkable 2022 campaign is far from complete; they advanced to the New York State final four in Class AA after a 5-0 beatdown of Section III champion Fayetteville-Manlius Saturday afternoon.
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Contentious races drive midterm election voter turnout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEW10) — Early voting in New York has paved the way for higher turnout, even during a midterm election. While numbers are at about 50 percent of what they were back in 2020, John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the NYS Board of Elections, said it’s hard to compare early turnout for […]
NEWS10 ABC

Manchin: Biden’s coal comments are ‘divorced from reality’

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Walker, Warnock offer clashing religious messages in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — One candidate in Georgia’s Senate contest warns that “spiritual warfare” has entangled America and offers himself to voters as a “warrior for God.” But it isn’t the ordained Baptist minister who leads the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Addressing ethical dilemmas: Hochul & Zeldin

"So in Hochul’s case you could say that some of her contributors were quote, “transactional” they wanted something. It was a transaction, ‘I give you this, you give me that.’ And Zeldin's relying on these independent expenditures which again are overwhelmingly from one person." said John Kaehny, Executive Director of Reinvent Albany.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy