There’s a Chance of Snow This Weekend in Eastern Iowa
I'm going to start by saying this -- I MUCH prefer cool spring days, summer nights, and the changing colors of fall to cold, windy, and snowy days of winter in Iowa. It's one of the main reasons I've always told myself I'd end up in a warmer state at some point in my life.
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
An Iowa State Fair Favorite Snack is On Sale — But Not For Long!
There are so many different and unique foods at the Iowa State Fair every year. Whether it's pork chop on a stick, rattlesnake corndog, The Finisher, and just about anything you could ever want to be fried (Oreos, twinkies, avocado slices, etc). One staple that would fall into a more...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
NEVER Shower During a Thunderstorm if You Live in Iowa
If you've lived in Iowa for any length of time, you're probably aware of just how brutal thunderstorms can be. Obviously, it's important to take precautions until the storm passes, but you may be surprised to know that those precautions include not showering during the storm. But why is it...
Iowa Family Gets Third Try on Popular Game Show [PIC/VIDEO]
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
The 10 Best Places to Get a Sandwich in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a place to grab a sandwich today, you have a TON of options here in the Cedar Rapids area! Here are the top ten places according to reviews on Yelp:. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5-star rating on Facebook. 99 16th...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
How much snow could fall this weekend in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly ninety percent of the state of Iowa is under at least a “moderate drought,” but a decent amount of needed rain will arrive Friday, extending into part of Saturday. A cold front approaches from the west Friday morning. As it does so, rain moves in from the southwest, overspreading the […]
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road
The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
