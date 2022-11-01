Read full article on original website
lexusenthusiast.com
2023 Lexus ES Sedan Gets an Interior Update
The 2023 Lexus ES sedan will be getting a redesigned interior center console. In the press release, Lexus mentions “a new sunglass holder, new cup holder location and available wireless charger” — the touchscreen itself will also have a higher resolution display, better anti-glare glass, and Lexus Interface.
lexusenthusiast.com
SEMA 2022: The 600 Horsepower Lexus IS 600+ by DSPORT
Lexus tasked DSPORT Magazine with merging the IS sedan with an LS engine for this year’s SEMA, and the result is a 600 horsepower megabeast. This is a fairly elaborate retune of the V35A V6 engine, though it does require E85 fuel. There’s even a full-sequential 6-speed transmission!
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Carscoops
Here’s All You Wanted To Know About The All-New 2023 Lexus RX
Lexus has launched its all-new RX SUV and we’ve driven it. Gone is the V6 of RXs past and in its place is a turbocharged and hybridized four-cylinder engine. Despite that sounding like a potential disappointment, we’re quite impressed by the new 2023 Lexus RX. Before getting our...
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
GM and Ford are Getting Chips Into Their Cars That Need Them
Ford and GM are having slightly different experiences getting semiconductors into their unsold cars that need them, Mazda will soon finally tell us about its electrification strategy and Stellantis’ dream of Jeep in China is officially over. All that and more in this spooky edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, October 31, 2022.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
techunwrapped.com
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
Honda Dealership’s ‘Market Adjustment’ and ‘Value Selling Price’ Adds $9,000 Over MSRP
Follow along as we try to decipher what these dealership charges are for a 2023 Honda Civic. The post Honda Dealership’s ‘Market Adjustment’ and ‘Value Selling Price’ Adds $9,000 Over MSRP appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
A Closer Look At The Skyrocketing Catalytic Converter Thefts
You've seen it on the news, in the headlines on the internet, and people reporting catalytic converter thefts on social media community groups. It's something that's getting out of hand to the point that new regulations have been passed about the sales of used catalytic converters. But people have questions like "What is a catalytic converter? Does my car have a catalytic converter? Why do people steal catalytic converters? And how do I protect my catalytic converter?"
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Honda Is Emerging From the Inventory Crisis Better Than Most Brands
Though inventory remains tight, deliveries prove that Honda is ahead of the curve when it comes to resolving the new-car inventory crisis. Torque News recently asked 11 automakers if they would go on the record regarding their deliveries and inventory management. Only two offered to do so. Honda pointed to a strong launch of new products and offered encouraging words regarding dealer inventory. Now we know that Honda was sincere.
Outside Online
The Best Winter Tires for Trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you live north of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s time to put winter tires on your vehicle. Winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures, wick water away from ice as you drive over it, and aggressively bite into snow, providing traction and safety when it’s cold out. Which ones are best? Through extensive testing in the worst possible conditions, I’ve found some clear winners.
