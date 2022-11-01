Read full article on original website
WDTV
Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Clarksburg woman has been indicted on threat charges. 30-year-old Courtney Sedler, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on three counts of “Influencing Federal Officer by Threat,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Sedler threatened to kill Vincent Kennedy, Chief of...
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
WDTV
Another man indicted in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Another man has been indicted in connection to an alleged drug operation in Marion County. Christopher Golden, 31, has been indicted on seven counts with crimes that date from 2018 to Oct. 2021. Golden has been indicted on the following counts:. Conspiracy to violate felony...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
woay.com
DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
Mon County Schools electric bus: What drivers think
Wednesday marked history for Monongalia County Schools. For the first time, the county deployed its new electric school bus to pick up and drop off students.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County First Responder for Decades Who Served in Leadership Role, Thomas Summers, Passes
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law, Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges
A Bridgeport man was indicted on federal drug charges Tuesday.
West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts
DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Man Indicted on Charges of Selling Meth and Now Facing 20 Years in Prison and Seven-Figure Fine
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Arthur Woodrow Pritt, Jr., of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was indicted Tuesday on drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Pritt, 46, was indicted today on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Pritt is accused of selling...
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
West Virginia deputies recover stolen side-by-sides
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen side-by-sides from Elkins Motorsports in a two-day-long investigation.
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
WDTV
DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
connect-bridgeport.com
The Grapevine: Author of Book on Civil War History of Harrison County to Hold Local Book Signing Nov. 13
On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, the Harrison County, West Virginia Historical Society will sponsor a book signing by U.S Army Lieutenant Colonel Peter Taylor. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. Colonel Taylor will enlighten those in attendance about...
West Virginia woman allegedly stabs another woman, threatens to ‘gut her’
A Philippi woman has been charged after Barbour County Sheriff's deputies say she stabbed another woman during an altercation that escalated to the point where she allegedly threatened to gut the victim.
