DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.

TUCKER COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO