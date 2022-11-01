ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Clarksburg woman indicted for threatening to kill VA Police Chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a Clarksburg woman has been indicted on threat charges. 30-year-old Courtney Sedler, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on three counts of “Influencing Federal Officer by Threat,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Sedler threatened to kill Vincent Kennedy, Chief of...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,530, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 57-year old man from Kanawha...
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
OHIO STATE
woay.com

DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

One ambulance, 7,000 people: West Virginia county votes on new EMS tax after budget cuts

DAVIS – It’s always been tough working as an emergency medical technician in Tucker County. Shifts last 24 hours. The closest hospital is always in another county, sometimes in another state. And since Tucker County has one of West Virginia’s lowest population densities, its EMTs cover a lot of ground. Houses and people are spread out, making it hard to quickly reach them — in situations where every minute counts.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

City Man Indicted on Charges of Selling Meth and Now Facing 20 Years in Prison and Seven-Figure Fine

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Arthur Woodrow Pritt, Jr., of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was indicted Tuesday on drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Pritt, 46, was indicted today on two counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Pritt is accused of selling...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

DUI checkpoint conducted in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police held a sobriety checkpoint Wednesday night. The West Virginia State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint in Clarksburg on West Virginia route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street. The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while...
CLARKSBURG, WV

