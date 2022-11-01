Read full article on original website
Dezerland Action Park opening drive-thru 'Christmas Nights in Lights' show in November
Dezerland Action Park Orlando is offering a new drive-thru holiday light show for Floridians to enjoy while in the safety of their own vehicle from Nov. 11 through Jan. 1. The park, located on International Drive, is featuring a new immersive light show attraction, known as “Christmas Nights in Lights”.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/28/22 (Deliveries from Earl’s Tree Farm, Gluten Free Alcoholic Drinks, Christmas Decorations in the Wizarding World, and More)
Welcome to another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a rainy October day, but the grey skies set the mood for spooky season. Let’s grab our umbrellas and head on into the parks to see what’s new today. It started raining as soon as...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
fox35orlando.com
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone: Trial date announced for Winter Park woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The trial for Sarah Boone, a Winter Park woman accused of leaving her boyfriend in a suitcase to die, is set to begin January 30, 2023, at 9 a.m., according to court officials. It was previously scheduled to begin earlier this year but was ultimately rescheduled for November 2022, and then moved again until next year.
fox35orlando.com
Man sneaks himself, child into Magic Kingdom, shoves employees trying to stop him, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man allegedly snuck himself and a child inside Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and shoved two employees who tried to stop him, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. Authorities said a Disney security manager tried to stop the suspect – 37-year-old...
Deputies identify man shot, killed near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed near an Orange County shopping plaza on Wednesday. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue making it the second shooting in the area this week. The shooting left one man dead and another hurt. Deputies identified the man who was killed as Eminem Isaac, 22.
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
fox35orlando.com
Dog struggles to survive after homeowner abandons house left in deplorable condition, neighbors say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Halloween decorations were still hanging from a tree at a house in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Wednesday, but neighbors say it's been a real-life house of horror for years. Those neighbors shared a video with FOX 35 News which they said appears to show deplorable conditions...
fox35orlando.com
2 shot in shooting on Texas Avenue in Orlando, authorities say
Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
wild941.com
Two Largo Men Arrested For Eating Half Rotisserie Chicken And Putting It Back
Two Largo men were arrested after they went to a Walmart, partially ate a rotisserie chicken and put it back on the shelf. Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins. Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando
White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the man was in his 20s.
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
Bay News 9
Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
WESH
Costumed crowds fill downtown Orlando for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Safety was the No. 1 priority for Orlando police in downtown Orlando on Halloween night. Even families felt safe enough to take out their little ones Monday as police were visible on nearly every corner. It's a welcome change in downtown after a shooting in late...
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
