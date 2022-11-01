ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Two Largo Men Arrested For Eating Half Rotisserie Chicken And Putting It Back

Two Largo men were arrested after they went to a Walmart, partially ate a rotisserie chicken and put it back on the shelf. Explore Discovery Cove With Meredith Swimming With Dolphins. Discovery Cove was an amazing experience for my daughter’s 6th birthday! You get to have one-on-one interactions with dolphins...
LARGO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando

White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando. White Castle® Launches First Crave & Go in Orlando – Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Dezerland Action Park to offer drive-thru holiday lights show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Action Park Orlando is adding a drive-thru light show for the holidays. Dezerland Action Park Orlando to offer a drive-thru light show this holiday season. Christmas Nights in Lights will be a mile long and feature 1.5 million lights. The experience will cost $45 per...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Costumed crowds fill downtown Orlando for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Safety was the No. 1 priority for Orlando police in downtown Orlando on Halloween night. Even families felt safe enough to take out their little ones Monday as police were visible on nearly every corner. It's a welcome change in downtown after a shooting in late...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy