Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocks handover of Trump tax returns

By Ben Feuerherd
 5 days ago

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee that has sought them for three years.

The decision by Roberts came the day after Trump filed an emergency appeal asking the high court to block the request by the House Ways and Means Committee, which the DC Circuit Court of Appeals previously signed off on.

Roberts’ decision will give the Supreme Court time to weigh legal options in Trump’s appeal, and delay the handover of the records, which could have happened as early as Tuesday.

The committee, led by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), requested the 45th president’s returns between 2013 and 2018 — a motion that Trump’s attorney argued would set an incorrect precedent.

Getty Images
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the handover of Trump’s tax returns.

“Left unreviewed, the D.C. Circuit’s decision will have far-reaching implications,” Trump attorney Cameron Norris wrote in the appeal to the Supreme Court.

“It will establish important (but incorrect) precedent for the political branches moving forward, binding in the circuit in which most conflicts over congressional demands for information must be litigated,” he added.

In August, a three-judge panel from the appellate court upheld a lower court ruling that denied Trump’s assertion that the request for the documents was “politically motivated.”

Trump became the first presidential candidate in four decades to refuse to voluntarily disclose his tax returns during the 2016 campaign.

His namesake company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for tax fraud in Manhattan Supreme Court.

With Post wires

