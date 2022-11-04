Taylor Swift is coming to a stadium near you for her 2023 ‘Eras Tour’: New dates added

Taylor Swift Photo credit Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Heads up, Swifties! Taylor Swift is more than ready to get back out on the road and she’s taking ALL of her songs, and a bunch of her friends with her on the 2023 Eras world tour!

Taylor is first set to hit the road on a stadium tour across the U.S., with international dates to be announced shortly, and she's taking some impressive artists along for the ride, including, Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour," the singer revealed on her social channels November 1. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," she adds. "Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me."

Taylor's U.S. outing is set to kick off on March 18, 2023 in Glendale, AZ, and will run into August, ending with two shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. General on-sale will begin at 10AM local time on November 18 with Capital One cardholders able to skip the line with a pre-sale beginning November 15 at 10AM local.

On November 4, Swift added another 8 dates to her run.

Enlist in Ticketmaster's Verified Fans program to "ensure tickets get into the hands of fans," with registrations available now through November 9. Tickets will range from $49 up to $449, while VIP packages will start at $199 and go up to $899. Take a look at the full list of U.S. dates below.

March 18 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

March 25 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

April 1 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

April 2 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

April 14 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

April 15 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

April 22 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

April 28 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 5 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 6 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

May 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

May 20 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

May 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

May 26 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 27 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 28 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

June 2 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

June 3 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

June 10 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

June 17 | Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

June 24 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 | Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

July 8 | Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 | Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

July 23 | Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

July 28 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

July 29 | Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

August 3 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

August 4 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

August 5 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

