Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Victoria this year? This post covers Christmas Victoria 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Victoria, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
As the nation pauses to honor those who have served and are serving on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, retailers are once again offering discounts and special deals to veterans and their family members.
Halloween is a super fun time of year for all the family, but it can be expensive. From costumes to sweets for trick or treaters to decorations - it's not cheap. As well as these expenses, a lot of the Halloween events across the country can be pricey too. Luckily,...
Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.
