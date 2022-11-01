Ancient Roman villa — complete with central heating system — unearthed in UK farmland

Looking at satellite images from Google Earth, archaeologists in England saw something interesting that led them to a rare discovery.

Archaeologists noticed a series of crop markings in farmland near Trottiscliffe with unusual lined features, researchers from the Kent Archaeological Society told ArtNet on Friday, Oct. 28. They gathered a group of volunteers from the local community and began excavating the area.

As they dug, the team uncovered a glimpse into high-class life in ancient Roman Britain , archaeologists told Heritage Daily.

The excavation revealed the ruins of a bathhouse and a villa with a partially intact central heating system , Richard Taylor, an archaeologist with the Kent Archaeological Society who co-led the project, told Kent Online.

The ancient Roman heating system, called a hypocaust, involved a series of pillars under the floor of the house, Taylor explained. A wood fire would be built around the pillars, warm the surrounding air, and heat the flooring and building above, he told Kent Online.

Archaeologists unearthed one such pillar which looked like a stack of square-shaped stone tiles , photos show.

“There are many villa’s spread across Kent,” Taylor told Heritage Daily, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system remaining is rare.”

Hypocaust heating systems were expensive to build and operate, requiring a large workforce, researchers told Kent Online. The discovery indicates that whoever lived in this villa was of reasonably high status, potentially making their wealth by farming the surrounding area.

Excavations also found a belt adornment, key, coins, pottery pieces, and plaster wall fragments, researchers told Heritage Daily.

The discoveries dated to the 3rd or 4th century when the Roman empire occupied Britain, ArtNet reported. When the empire collapsed, central heating systems became obsolete.

The finds will be added to the Kent Archaeological Society’s museum, Taylor told ArtNet.

Archaeologists plan to continue their community excavation efforts next year, ArtNet reported.

Trottiscliffe is about 25 miles southeast of London.

Ruins of an ancient Roman watchtower — the first of its kind — unearthed in Morocco

Massive 1,700-year-old ancient Roman mosaic rediscovered in house in Syria, experts say

Stadium? Theater? Conservatory? Large ancient Roman building discovered on Greek island