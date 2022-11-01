ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

"The Mark & Brian Show"

Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing 16-year-old Vancouver boy found safe Friday

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers found a 16-year-old who was reported as missing and endangered after he left his home early Thursday morning. The boy was last seen leaving his home on Northeast 144th Court at about 5 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow North...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

With 7-month-old sick, family warns of RSV dangers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-month-old Ariella is fighting for her life. Her mother, Mya Walker, said she's in critical condition at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, struggling to overcome a serious respiratory illness. Walker said her daughter was doing just fine a week ago, and then she started feeling ill. She said...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: November 4-6

For the first time since 2019, the Rose City Rollers are hosting an All Star Roller Derby Tournament. It features world-class derby athletes from around the globe. Games are Friday through Sunday at the Oaks Park Hangar. A single game pass is $20. Milagro continues to celebrate Dia de los...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver holds listening session on homeless Safe Stay Community

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The City of Vancouver shared what it heard from community members about a third possible Safe Stay site after a listening session on Thursday. The city is looking at a location on West 11th, just a few blocks north of Esther Short Park. Three community information...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

PORTLAND METRO RV DEALERS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Contest: KATU / Portland Metro RV Dealers Ticket Giveaway. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem residents cautioned about exposure to raw sewage, asked to avoid local park

Salem residents are cautioned to avoid sections of a community park, as a leak from a nearby wastewater treatment facility could result in exposure to untreated sewage. During an inspection, a minor leak was observed and reported at the city's Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 3045 River Road. Due to a forecasted rainstorm on Friday the leak could spread out further into the environment, so officials are advising residents to avoid the area because of the potential for exposure.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland non-profits struggle with rising insurance rates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff at Blanchet House said they're meeting a growing need at a time when costs are going up. "Goods and services are costing us more and part of that is insurance. It takes a lot of insurance to operate, to do what we do, housing and meal services, and those costs are going up about 20 percent," said executive director Scott Kerman.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City says you can help prepare for weekend storm by 'adopting' a storm drain

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is about to get its first storm of the season this weekend and city crews say they're ready. KATU News has declared a Storm Tracker Weather Alert as an atmospheric river will bring several inches of potentially record-setting rain to the region through Saturday. The heavy precipitation will bring the potential for flooding in urban areas and along creeks, Meteorologist Dave Salesky said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Highway 99W was closed north of Newberg for a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders were dispatched to 99W and NE Corral Creek Road at p.m. Fire officials with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say three vehicles were involved. One person had to be cut out...
NEWBERG, OR
KATU.com

Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Thousands without power Friday night due to storm, substation fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several thousand people were still without power late Friday night as rain continued to fall in the region, and wind gusts felled trees and power lines. And just before 9:30 p.m., a fire at a substation in Southeast Portland knocked out power to over a thousand people.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy