No. 22 Syracuse is beginning to slide after a very impressive start to the 2022 season. SU has now dropped two consecutive games and is in a very interesting situation. On the one hand, you’ve got an Orange team that has already exceeded the preseasons expectations. On the other, there’s a squad that hasn’t looked like itself the past two weeks and is leaving fans disappointed.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO