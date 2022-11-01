New program waives MetroLINK fares for vets

Starting November 1, qualified veterans are eligible to apply for a MetroLINK Veteran Accessibility ID Card. Qualified veterans with a valid MetroLINK Veteran Accessibility ID Card will be allowed unlimited access to the Metro fixed route system for a period of three years. This program was created in response to veteran needs that was identified by the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB). “After learning that many veterans lack affordable access to transportation for medical appointments and job opportunities, our Board of Trustees answered the call to implement a program to help those veterans access their critical needs,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration for MetroLINK. “We are grateful to our partners at the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board for bringing this to our attention and working with us to implement this much needed program.”

Applicants must apply and present required documentation in person at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive in Moline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants must provide one of the following to receive the card:

a) a State of Illinois or Iowa issued driver’s license carrying an official “veteran” designation;

b) a Military Retirement Card with a photo;

c) a VA Medical ID card; or

d) a combination of a DD214 and valid State of Illinois or Iowa ID card or Driver’s License.

Once approved, veterans will receive a special photo ID card that must be presented to bus drivers when boarding to have the fare waived. This card is valid on Metro fixed routes only. “Our community is phenomenal at collaborating to serve those in need. MetroLINK responded to our call to provide a needed service to veterans who will now have better access to health care, employment and community resources through these transportation services,” said Sherri Behr DeVrieze, Military Program Coordinator, UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Co-Chair, QCCVEB.

Major General (retired) Yves Fontaine, President, Fontaine Consulting, LLC and member of the QCCVEB agreed, saying, “Once again, the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) and MetroLINK are stepping up to the plate to support their veteran community by taking action and providing transportation services to veterans in need of such support. Thank you MetroLINK!”

