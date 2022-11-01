ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

New program waives MetroLINK fares for vets

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6z7X_0iuOtvpp00

Starting November 1, qualified veterans are eligible to apply for a MetroLINK Veteran Accessibility ID Card. Qualified veterans with a valid MetroLINK Veteran Accessibility ID Card will be allowed unlimited access to the Metro fixed route system for a period of three years. This program was created in response to veteran needs that was identified by the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB). “After learning that many veterans lack affordable access to transportation for medical appointments and job opportunities, our Board of Trustees answered the call to implement a program to help those veterans access their critical needs,” said Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration for MetroLINK. “We are grateful to our partners at the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board for bringing this to our attention and working with us to implement this much needed program.”

Applicants must apply and present required documentation in person at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive in Moline from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants must provide one of the following to receive the card:

a) a State of Illinois or Iowa issued driver’s license carrying an official “veteran” designation;

b) a Military Retirement Card with a photo;

c) a VA Medical ID card; or

d) a combination of a DD214 and valid State of Illinois or Iowa ID card or Driver’s License.

Once approved, veterans will receive a special photo ID card that must be presented to bus drivers when boarding to have the fare waived. This card is valid on Metro fixed routes only. “Our community is phenomenal at collaborating to serve those in need. MetroLINK responded to our call to provide a needed service to veterans who will now have better access to health care, employment and community resources through these transportation services,” said Sherri Behr DeVrieze, Military Program Coordinator, UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Co-Chair, QCCVEB.

Major General (retired) Yves Fontaine, President, Fontaine Consulting, LLC and member of the QCCVEB agreed, saying, “Once again, the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) and MetroLINK are stepping up to the plate to support their veteran community by taking action and providing transportation services to veterans in need of such support. Thank you MetroLINK!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Service projects help SAU ‘bee the difference’

St. Ambrose University is kicking off their Bee the Difference Month with their 15th Annual Bee the Difference Day on Sunday, November 6. The event is organized by the SAU Student Government Association and brings together students, families, faculty, staff and alumni to give back to the communities where they live. Service projects in Davenport […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine seeks volunteers for boards

Two boards and commissions authorized by the City of Muscatine are looking for members to fill their ranks. The Public Art Advisory Commission was created to promote and encourage programs to expand public awareness of, accessibility to, participation in and support for the artistic and cultural development of the city. The commission meets at least […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Officers named in October shooting in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released the names of the officers and troopers who were involved in a shooting on October 30 that left a man from Davenport dead. All six have cooperated and have been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are: •    Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

$1M grant lets Humility Homes expand services in IA

Humility Homes & Services (HHSI) and the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services (7thJDDCS) received a $1 million grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing for individuals to ensure treatment and services for clients who experience chronic substance abuse, substance dependency and […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

United Way Whiteside County has new office

The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bikes for Tykes goal: bikes for 150 kids

Jackie Wessels, coordinator of Bikes for Tykes, remembers her parents struggling to pay the bills, with no extra money for Christmas presents, especially a big-ticket item like a bicycle. There were years she and her family dreaded Christmas morning. Wessels donated one bike and helmet in 2014. Eight year later, that act of kindness has […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Open house shares wonders of space, nature

One of the hottest tickets in town Saturday night wasn’t the latest blockbuster, it was at the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College in Rock Island. The planetarium held its annual fall open house on November 5 and both planetarium shows ran out of tickets almost immediately. “We’ve had a lot of people come out,” […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Tis the season for 60+ fun in Bettendorf

People 60 and up are invited to enjoy free holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments at Tis the Season on Sunday, December 4 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m. The fun starts with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scott County burn ban lifted

Scott County’s burn ban has been lifted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to a press release from the agency. The burn ban was lifted effective November 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are asked to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures whenconducting […]
Local 4 WHBF

You can help paint the Storm rink to honor military

The Quad City Storm is hosting its fourth-annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented byQCA Pools and Spas on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at The MARK (1201 River Drive, Moline) to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Whiteside County ‘Honor Flight’ takes off Nov. 8

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is announcing the 55th Honor Flight to Washington D.C. so over 90 veterans who served during the nation’s conflicts can visit the monuments throughout the capitol. The next flight will be on Tuesday, November 8. Most of the veterans on this flight served during the Vietnam conflict and some […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings

Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Over $61K in scholarships available through Moline Foundation

Starting Tuesday, November 1, The Moline Foundation will be accepting applications for their Fall 2023 Scholarships. Veterans’ applications open on November 11, 2022. The Foundation will award $61,650 and 35 individual scholarships.  Scholarships for all types of programs and students are available this year. There’s assistance for certificate programs, apprenticeships that aren’t completely paid for, associates […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Tree giveaway rebuilds canopy in derecho paths

Trees Forever is hosting a free tree giveaway to help expand and strengthen the local tree canopy. Trees are free to anyone living in a county in Iowa or Illinois that was affected by a derecho. The giveaway takes place on Friday, November 4 from 3- 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Clinton Park, […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Quilt auction raises funds for local groups

Cotton Creek Mill and Fabric Stashers are hosting a quilt fundraising auction on Saturday, November 12. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Matthews Building at the Cedar County Fairgrounds, 220th Street in Tipton. All proceeds will benefit the Tipton Lions Club, Main Street West Branch, Tipton Rotary and the University of Iowa Children’s […]
TIPTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Learn calligraphy at the Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m. in the Creation Studio, on the second floor of the Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy. Registration for this free program is required and […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Greenwood Cemetery closing for maintenance

Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine will be conducting maintenance on the grounds on Monday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City has announced that for the safety of the public, the grounds at Greenwood will closed to the public during the maintenance period. Residents should contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen

A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy