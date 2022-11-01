ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead

Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
NBC Miami

Where the Economy Is Showing Signs of a Slowdown Near Recession Levels

Both sales and profit margins are declining, according to the National Association for Business Economics. Its the revenue decline that should get more attention, as it could be signaling that Fed interest rate policy is quickly slowing the economy. But the strong job market which again defied expectations in October...
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

Carvana Stock Posts Worst Day Ever as Outlook Darkens for Used Vehicle Market

Shares of Carvana posted their worst day on record Friday after the company missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter. The stock cratered 39% to end the day at $8.76 a share. Morgan Stanley on Friday pulled its rating and price target on Carvana. Shares of...
NBC Miami

Here's Where the Jobs Are for October 2022 — in One Chart

The health-care and social assistance sector enjoyed strong gains, adding 71,100 jobs last month. Manufacturing posted a strong month after adding 32,000 jobs, boosted by increases in the durable goods industry. Jobs growth came in better than expected in October thanks in part to strong gains in the manufacturing, health-care,...
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...

