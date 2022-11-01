Read full article on original website
Cloudy through much of the day in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — We're not dealing with much fog this morning but skies will be rather cloudy to start the day. Those clouds will hang on through the morning but we should see a bit of sun break through by the evening. Even with the lack of sun, it...
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
Foggy start in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute as you kick off this Wednesday. Dense fog will be possible at times, especially east of I-35 where visibilities could drop below a quarter mile at times. Any sort of fog should burn off after or around 10am. Mostly cloudy skies should hang around through the early afternoon, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible later in the day. Highs will reach the 70s. Some fog will still be possible tomorrow morning, but winds should be a touch stronger making it very localized.
Severe Weather Possible Friday
25 WEATHER — A strong storm system will roll into Central Texas Friday. This system will bring showers and storms to the area, and we will likely see some severe weather as well. Right now it appears the highest severe threat will be along and east of I-35. Areas to the west may still see some severe weather, it's just expected to be a little more isolated. Storms should fire around 2-3pm close to or just west of I-35. These initial storms will be scattered, so some supercell storms are possible with large hail, strong winds, and maybe some isolated tornadoes. Storms will push east of I-35 during the late afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is still likely with these storms as they eventually form a solid line. That means strong winds will be the main threat, but we may see a couple of tornadoes along the leading edge of the activity. All of this should move out of the area by midnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning.
Fort Hood brigade marches to donate holiday toys for Fort Hood families
FORT HOOD, Texas — Now that Halloween has come and gone folks are getting ready for holidays like Christmas, but some families are struggling to afford gifts and that includes Fort Hood families. An engineer brigade on post is doing what it can to ease that burden. Engineer Brigade...
Faces of Fort Hood: Linda Valentine
KILLEEN, Texas — Life as a military spouse can be much harder than you think, especially when you’re raising kids at the same time. It’s just as important that those American heroes are recognized as often as those in uniform. Say hello to Linda Valentine, Chief Operating...
Raise your international awareness at the 15th Annual Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — After a brief pause last year, Brazos Valley Worldfest is back. The festival’s mission is to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through a variety of cultural performances from different countries along with their displays and delicious food. On...
