ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Comments / 11

Ed Weber
5d ago

Please democrats explain why it would Intimidate people of color, we as well as them would love to hear your answer because the only thing I can come up with is you're insinuating that people of color are criminals and don't want to be seen by the police.

Reply
8
Richard PanKanin
5d ago

anyone not wanting a police presence anywhere, is a criminal or someone thinking of becoming one

Reply
9
chuck wolf
5d ago

He's a DISGRACE and thanks he's more important than the people that he works for remember he works for the people he's not a king he might be a queen not sure but he's definitely a dictator

Reply
3
Related
WHYY

Suit seeks to have Pa. mail ballots lacking dates counted

Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
WHYY

When I was 18, I voted to get Trump out of office. Now I vote to make Pa. a better place to live

A wise man once said to me that there’s a difference between motivation and determination. Motivation is temporary — it’s created from a spark of inspiration, but once that spark flees, so will that initial motivation. Determination, on the other hand, is the strength to carry on the purpose of that initial spark and see it through to your desired goal, despite opposition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

What to expect in Pennsylvania on election night

Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Election security and the threats to it

Election officials are holding their breath this midterm election cycle with heightened political rhetoric, impassioned voters, close races and misinformation and conspiracy theories swirling. The FBI has warned that extremist groups could pose a threat. And we’ve already seen voter and election official harassment and a shocking act of likely political violence against Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy