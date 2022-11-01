ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Stewart Rhodes Testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial

The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization began testifying in his own defense at his seditious conspiracy trial on Friday, telling jurors that he thought the 2020 election was "unconstitutional" and that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden were lawfully elected. Stewart Rhodes is on trial along with Kelly...
TheDailyBeast

Pushing Total Bullshit Misinformation Is Not ‘Healthy Skepticism’ of the Powerful

There’s a bizarre fallacy being pushed by the right-of-center commentariat and MAGA politicians, which is that the mainstream media, government, and other gatekeepers are innately untrustworthy—therefore even the worst purveyors of fact-bereft garbage are “valuable” to the public discourse, because they serve as a necessary check on “the powerful.”The theory has even been used to laud the liar-for-profit Alex Jones as a brave dissident, a bulwark in the resistance against “the cathedral.” The anti-democracy, neoreactionary writer Curtis Yarvin credits himself for coining the phrase, which he defines as thus: “‘The cathedral’ is just a short way to say ‘journalism plus...
