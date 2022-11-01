ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ricciardo will ‘struggle’ to land top seat in 2024, says ex-F1 world champion

By Kieran Jackson
 4 days ago

Jenson Button believes that Daniel Ricciardo will “really struggle” to land a seat at a “competitive” F1 team in 2024.

The popular Australian was dropped by McLaren a year early, with compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him next year.

The 33-year-old, who has raced in Formula 1 for eleven-and-a-half seasons, will miss the 2023 season having been unable to land a seat elsewhere.

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has been heavily linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes but admitted after Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that he is still in the dark regarding his future.

However 2009 world champion Button is concerned that Ricciardo’s approach - with the target of returning to a top seat in 2024 - may backfire.

“Most of this season Daniel hasn’t been on the pace of Lando [Norris] and quite a bit off at times, so it’s the right move for the team,” Button said, on Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show.

“For Daniel, it’s a tricky situation. I guess he didn’t want to drop too far down the grid and work with a team that’s more towards the rear because it’s difficult for a driver coming from a team that is almost winning races at times to suddenly know you’re fighting for points.

“It’s tough, but I still think it would have been a better move for him. Go into a team, work hard, show people what you can do in a car that maybe suits you a bit more, and then people forget what happened the year before.

“That’s the issue now, people forget how good Ricciardo is because he’s had such a difficult year-and-a-half or two years. But he has the talent and in a car that suits him, he would show his skill and then he has the opportunity to race in a top team again. But sitting out? People just remember what happened last year.

“It’s a tricky one and I really struggle to see him coming back to a competitive team after having a year out.”

Ricciardo was voted driver of the day on Sunday, finishing seventh, but he is still 76 points behind team-mate Lando Norris with two races left, in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Related
TechCrunch

Formula 1’s Toto Wolff, accused of running his team remotely, leans into software even more

The two were speaking at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, and Wolff was cheered when he appeared before the crowd, owing in no small part to “Drive to Survive,” the Netflix series that has made him famous. (He finds this amusing, recounting to New Yorker writer Sam Knight how a young woman threw herself through the open window of his car to get her picture taken.)
racer.com

Pirelli finds tire blanket compromise after driver concerns

Pirelli will compromise on Formula 1 tire blanket temperatures for 2023 but will still work towards removing the blankets completely a year later, despite driver concerns. During the Pirelli tire test in Circuit of The Americas on USGP weekend, the teams ran with tires that had only been heated to 50 degrees Celsius (122F) prior to running — down from 70C/158F as the limit currently stands — with the intention to introduce such a reduction in 2023. However, the initial feedback from drivers was that it made the cars so difficult to handle that there would be multiple crashes, as current designs are not intended for such cold tires. Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola says a better change was discovered a week later in Mexico.
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
The Independent

The Independent

