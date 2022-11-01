With startling accuracy, Professor Nick Spitzer can pinpoint when it happened. As an undergraduate at Harvard University in 1963, he plunged into neurophysiological recordings from the optic nerve of a horseshoe crab, thrilled to be conducting scientific research in a full-fledged research laboratory. There, in front of an oscilloscope, amplifiers, lenses, cameras and other instruments—all dedicated to learning more about the prehistoric-looking arthropod’s vision—Spitzer made a hard pivot away from any other career aspirations he may have entertained at the time. Then and there he decided to pursue a career as a neuroscientist in academia.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO