Two federal court have ruled Francke's previously convicted murderer is innocent and did not receive a fair trial. The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts. The state justice department has informed Gable's attorney that it intends to appeal the most recent ruling in his favor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Department spokesperson Kristina Edmunson confirmed the pending appeal to the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 28. It must be filed by late December. A...

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO