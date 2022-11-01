ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Portland Tribune

State to appeal Gable's innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court

Two federal court have ruled Francke's previously convicted murderer is innocent and did not receive a fair trial. The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts. The state justice department has informed Gable's attorney that it intends to appeal the most recent ruling in his favor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Department spokesperson Kristina Edmunson confirmed the pending appeal to the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 28. It must be filed by late December. A...
OREGON STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court sides with restrictive interpretation of open records law

Colorado's second-highest court has settled on a narrower interpretation of the state's open records law, deciding a former paralegal for the city of Loveland could not have access to emails in which she was the subject. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals last month reversed a Larimer County...
LOVELAND, CO
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
coloradopolitics.com

Denver judge wrongly terminated cognitively-impaired mother's parental rights, appeals court says

In a case involving domestic violence, homelessness and a special-needs child, Colorado's second-highest court determined a Denver judge wrongly terminated a cognitively-impaired woman's parental rights based on inaccurate findings about her disability. By 2-1, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded the facts did not support Juvenile Court...
DENVER, CO
Law & Crime

Johnny Depp Tells Appeals Court that ‘Lone’ Judgment for Amber Heard is ‘Erroneous’, Says Jury ‘Overwhelmingly’ Favored Him

Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday filed a 44-page appellate brief in a longstanding defamation battle with Depp’s ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. A six-week trial resulted in a decisive win for Depp: a Virginia jury determined that Heard had defamed Depp, though that same jury determined that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman in one sole instance defamed Heard. That latter statement by Depp’s lawyer is “solely” the subject of Depp’s appeal.
VIRGINIA STATE

