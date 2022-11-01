Read full article on original website
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
State to appeal Gable's innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court
Two federal court have ruled Francke's previously convicted murderer is innocent and did not receive a fair trial. The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts. The state justice department has informed Gable's attorney that it intends to appeal the most recent ruling in his favor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Department spokesperson Kristina Edmunson confirmed the pending appeal to the Portland Tribune on Friday, Oct. 28. It must be filed by late December. A...
Appeals court finds Fremont County judge wrongfully excluded evidence of prison culture from trial
A Fremont County judge wrongly excluded expert testimony about prison culture from a criminal trial, including an inmate's incentive not to "snitch," the state's Court of Appeals ruled last week. Because the testimony would have cast doubt on the defendant's confession to possessing contraband in prison, the appellate court ordered...
Appeals court sides with restrictive interpretation of open records law
Colorado's second-highest court has settled on a narrower interpretation of the state's open records law, deciding a former paralegal for the city of Loveland could not have access to emails in which she was the subject. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals last month reversed a Larimer County...
COURT CRAWL | Appeals court divided on key rulings, federal judges analyze unusual controversies
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The state's Court of Appeals issued multiple rulings last week where appellate panels were divided in their reasoning, plus federal judges heard arguments in unusual cases involving actions by the government. Heard on appeal. •...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Justice Alito Concerned that Freeing Legally Innocent Man from Prison Would Clog Up the Federal Courts
The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Tuesday in a complex federal criminal case that highlights the difference between legal innocence and factual innocence. The case, Jones v. Hendrix, involves a federal habeas corpus petition filed by federal prisoner Marcus DeAngelo Jones. Jones was convicted in 2000...
Idaho Supreme Court won't reconsider death row clemency case
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court says it will not reconsider the clemency case of a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall. The high court made the decision Friday in Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.'s...
Federal Judge Considers Request for Restraining Order Against ‘Vigilantes’ Surveying Arizona Drop Boxes
A federal judge on Wednesday considered arguments over whether to issue a restraining order that would keep “vigilantes” away from drop boxes in Arizona in what advocacy groups describe as a naked ploy to intimidate voters. “I’m going to take the matter under advisement,” U.S. District Judge Michael...
Appeals Court judges uphold area man's robbery conviction
A Franklin County man who sought to appeal a 2021 Lincoln County Circuit Court decision in connec...
Denver judge wrongly terminated cognitively-impaired mother's parental rights, appeals court says
In a case involving domestic violence, homelessness and a special-needs child, Colorado's second-highest court determined a Denver judge wrongly terminated a cognitively-impaired woman's parental rights based on inaccurate findings about her disability. By 2-1, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded the facts did not support Juvenile Court...
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Federal judge in Arizona rejects restraining order request, lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Missouri appeals court to judge: drop order that AG said delayed Agape school’s closing
The Missouri Attorney General’s office, in its motion to the appeals court, said the judge’s order meant “thirty-five children remain at Agape, in danger of being further abused.”
Johnny Depp Tells Appeals Court that ‘Lone’ Judgment for Amber Heard is ‘Erroneous’, Says Jury ‘Overwhelmingly’ Favored Him
Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday filed a 44-page appellate brief in a longstanding defamation battle with Depp’s ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. A six-week trial resulted in a decisive win for Depp: a Virginia jury determined that Heard had defamed Depp, though that same jury determined that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman in one sole instance defamed Heard. That latter statement by Depp’s lawyer is “solely” the subject of Depp’s appeal.
A federal judge left a Las Cruces courthouse amid investigation. Here’s why
LAS CRUCES – A special committee found that Carmen Garza, a former federal magistrate judge in Las Cruces, created a hostile work environment for more than a decade on the bench. The Judicial Council of the 10th Circuit released the investigation findings in September. They said four of Garza’s...
