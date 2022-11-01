Read full article on original website
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits
Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
Uniglo.io Strikes Massive Burn Event Leading To Capital Influx, How Will Solana Preform In 2023?
The events that transpired over the weekend have left the crypto world reeling. Uniglo.io, a well-known DeFi startup, managed to cause a stir by announcing a massive burn event. According to their official Twitter page, the protocol will burn all the remaining tokens on launch, raising the price and benefiting...
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
4 Bear Market Winners, Sure to Thrive in a Bull Market
Bear markets can completely wilt what could previously be described as a thriving project. Bear markets can also instigate bull market winners, and there have been some stand-out performances so far in this crypto bear market. This article will take a look at 4 projects showing strength in this bear market.
Polygon (MATIC) Shows It Is A Force On Chart And On-Chain; Here Is Why
MATIC rallies with high volume as price breaks above $1 after a while as bulls eyes $1.3. MATIC’s price, both on chart and on-chain, shows how it has had a fair share of the bear market and would continue to bloom. MATIC’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes...
FLUID is looking to redefine digital asset liquidity aggregation using AI – Here’s how
Despite the bear market that has engulfed the crypto industry as a whole over the past year or so, the Web3 ecosystem has continued to evolve at a relatively rapid pace, with conservative estimates suggesting that this growing sector will reach a cumulative valuation of approx. $81.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.7 % over the forecasted period.
Incredible Oryen Network 100% Price Pump Catches Attention Of Big Eyes And Cronos Communities
When checking out how well a project might perform long term, it is always worth comparing it with its peers. One such project is the Oryen Network project, which has surpassed all expectations. However, is that enough to make it stand out? To answer that question, one has to compare it with Big Eyes and Cronos, all very different crypto, to see the benefits of each type.
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
Cardano Seen Hitting Over $0.50 By End Of November, This Algorithmic ‘Prophet’ Predicts
Cardano (ADA), as it appears, is one of the altcoins which have failed to capitalize on the short-lived rally of the crypto market to once again push its overall valuation to above $1 trillion. In fact, the cryptocurrency was surpassed by Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization as ADA now...
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation
Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors. Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days...
FOMO setting in after High-Percentage Supply Burn Announcement – Uniglo.io expected to rise to the ranks of Uniswap and 1INCH
Cryptocurrency investors anticipate an explosive launch for Uniglo.io (GLO), a new social currency that is at the tail end of its initial coin offering (ICO). A key feature of this project is token-burning, with its founders recently announcing that they are conducting the first-ever ultra-burn event right after the project launch on the 19th of November. This burn is expected to involve a high percentage, which means a large portion of the overall supply of GLO tokens will disappear forever.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Rallies By 23%; Are The Bulls Taking Over From Here?
AXS’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. AXS’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,700 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might soon clear the $1,600 resistance zone. Ethereum tested the $1,500 support zone and started a steady increase. The price is now trading above $1,560 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
