Various News: Big E Appearing on NASCAR This Weekend, Note on Upcoming Madusa Autobiography, New Episode of CCW Alive

411mania.com
WWE News: Big E at NASCAR Championship 4 Clip, The Bray Wyatt Mystery Deepens
– WWE Superstar Big E is serving as MC for this weekend’s NASCAR Championship 4. He appeared on NBC’s coverage of the race this weekend, and he shared his thoughts. You can check out a clip below. When asked about his pick, Big E stated, “I can’t pick...
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
411mania.com
Logan Paul Reveals He Suffered Injuries At WWE Crown Jewel
In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul revealed that he suffered several injuries during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul said that he tore his meniscus, MCL and possibly his ACL. He also noted that it happened halfway through the match. He wrote: “Torn meniscus, MCL...
411mania.com
Notes on Match Order for WWE Crown Jewel (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:. * Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. * Steel Cage Match: Karrion...
411mania.com
Bayley Says Her WWE Run Isn’t What She Expected In a Good Way, Talks Returning to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Bayley is set to battle for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and she recently discussed her return to Saudi Arabia and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with The National for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Overcomes Karrion Kross, Escapes Cage at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre managed to get a win back against Karrion Kross in their rematch today at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite interference by Scarlett, McIntyre managed to overcome the odds and escape the steel cage. Scarlett interfered during the match, spraying Drew McIntyre in the eyes with mace and also...
411mania.com
Full Lineup Official For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over takes place in a couple of weeks, and the full card has officially been announced. The two companies announced the following complete lineup for the show, which takes place on November 20th in Ariake, Tokyo, Japan and will be headlined by the crowning of an inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion:
411mania.com
AEW News: Young Bucks Set for Highspots Signing, Excalibur Joins Hey! (EW), House of Black Promo
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set for an online signing on December 1. Fans can purchase the items or send in their own to get signed. More details are available at the above link. The Bucks have not appeared on AEW...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker & Von Wagner Join The Grayson Waller Effect on This Week’s WWE NXT
– Grayson Waller has announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and No. 1 contender Von Wagner are joining The Grayson Waller Effect as his guests. The segment is scheduled this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV on Tuesday, November 8. Breakker vs. Wagner for the NXT Championship will...
411mania.com
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Monday’s RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including Monday’s episode of RAW. The episode, which takes place in Wilkes-Barre, PA, has 4,276 tickets out. Smackdown in Indianapolis on November 11 has 7,285 tickets out. A live event in Peoria, IL on November 12 has...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley’s Top 10 Badass Moments, Latest Smackdown In Three
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 looks at the top badass Rhea Ripley moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. – The latest Smackdown In Three video is online, as you can see...
411mania.com
WWE News: Signup Page For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Road to Crown Jewel
– Signups are open for attending next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The sign-up page for Tuesday’s taping is here. – WWE posted the following video looking at Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s road to Crown Jewel:
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Takes Shot at ‘Flippy Floppers’ After Crown Jewel, Rob Schamberger Paints Brock Lesnar
– Braun Strowman is feeling his oats after his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, and he took to Twitter to mock star ratings and “floppy floppers” after the show. Strowman posted to his Twitter account to praise Omos, writing:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett on His New Role in AEW, Love for the Wrestling Business
– During the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed his AEW signing and role with the company as the new Director of Business Development. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jeff Jarrett on how excited he is right now: “In the different...
411mania.com
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after the cameras turned off following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Samoa Joe cut a promo saying that he and Wardlow would give no quarter moving forward, and then Tony Khan came out. Khan was cut off by The Factory, with QT Marshall coming out to sing a ditty about New Jersey.
411mania.com
Jake Paul Teases More WWE Involvement After Crown Jewel, Note On Possible Future Plans
Jake Paul came out to help his brother Logan at WWE Crown Jewel, and he weighed in on possibly doing more with WWE. Paul made the save for Logan at Saturday’s PPV, and he spoke with Seconds Out following his appearance to tease potentially doing more with the company.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Full Results 11.05.2022: #1 Contender’s Tag Team Fatal Four-Way Match & More
The first part of the NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on November 5, with matches having been taped on October 16 in Los Angeles, CA. You can see the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Christopher Daniels defeated Rocky Romero. *#1...
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed. Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.
411mania.com
The Kingdom Reportedly Had Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW
– The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) recently debuted in AEW and have reportedly signed full-time contracts with the company. However, according to a report by Fightful Select, AEW may not have been the only party interested in signing them. According to The Report, The Kingdom did...
