Read full article on original website
Related
mc3.edu
MCCC’s Massage Therapy program celebrates fifth anniversary
Montgomery County Community College’s Massage Therapy Program celebrates its fifth anniversary this year— something Manager Bill Mullen wasn’t always certain he’d get to see. “I can’t believe it,” he said. “It seems like just yesterday that we started the program. That I was right here in...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square Enters Final Phase of Construction
A rendering of an apartment project planned for the last phase of the Ellis Preserve. Development has begun on the final phase of construction at the 218-acre Ellis Preserve at Routes 3 and 252 in Newtwon Square, reports the private equity fund manager Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Ellis Preserve is...
Philadelphia Home Building Company Worked with Bucks County School District to Finish Latest Development
The Philadelphia home builder worked with a Bucks County school district to finish their latest project. A Bucks County school district recently teamed up with a Philadelphia home builder to create a new and exciting selection of local housing. Lennar Philly Metro recently worked with Central Bucks School District in...
Times News
Wildlife center’s director steps down
STROUDSBURG - Kathleen Uhler, the longtime executive director, is stepping down from her leadership role at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Center. Uhler was the founder of the center and will continue as the lead education and avian rehabilitator. She will be replaced by co-executive directors Susan Downing and Janine...
Bucks County Native — Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania — Named President of Rosemont College
The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028. “Given his distinguished career and track record of public service and executive...
Knock on Wood: Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes Big Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
Local Government Organization Celebrates Doylestown Couple Who Authored “The Berenstain Bears” Series
The Doylestown couple was known for creating the beloved children's book series. One of many literary phenomenons to come out of Bucks County, a writing couple is being celebrated for their contributions to children’s literature. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, celebrated the lives of Stan and...
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
Morrisville-Based Biotechnology Business Enters Merger to Create $5B Pharma Tech Company
A Bucks County biotechnology business recently made a monumental merger with a major data company to create a new healthcare entity. John George wrote about the recent merger in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Norstella, whose headquarters are located in Yardley, just signed into a merger with Citeline to create a...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
This Bucks County Marching Band Hosted a Major Pep Rally for the Philadelphia Phillies
The marching band put on quite the show for the team.Image via William Tennant High School. A Bucks County high school marching band recently made waves for their major pep rally to celebrate the Phillies in the World Series. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the festivities for the Warminster Patch.
morethanthecurve.com
Zoning change to allow apartments at Plymouth Meeting Mall on agenda of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency
There is one item on the agenda for the November 2nd meeting of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency and it involves a proposal to amend the zoning code for the Shopping Center Zoning District to allow apartments. You can find the proposed ordinance here. The planning agency can make a recommendation to the township’s council on whether it should adopt the proposed ordinance.
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia Residents
We can’t keep slapping a bandaid on systemic violence. I don’t live in the part of West Philadelphia that Drexel University gentrified into a pulp, renamed Mantua + Powelton by and after two white dudes, anymore. I can’t speak to what it’s like to be there now.
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Comments / 0