ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
mc3.edu

MCCC’s Massage Therapy program celebrates fifth anniversary

Montgomery County Community College’s Massage Therapy Program celebrates its fifth anniversary this year— something Manager Bill Mullen wasn’t always certain he’d get to see. “I can’t believe it,” he said. “It seems like just yesterday that we started the program. That I was right here in...
BLUE BELL, PA
WGME

'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
Times News

Wildlife center’s director steps down

STROUDSBURG - Kathleen Uhler, the longtime executive director, is stepping down from her leadership role at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Center. Uhler was the founder of the center and will continue as the lead education and avian rehabilitator. She will be replaced by co-executive directors Susan Downing and Janine...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Knock on Wood: Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes Big Splash with Shore Couture

Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Economic and Community Development recently awarded the East Whiteland Township a $3 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds grant to help cover design and construction costs for its Route 30 project. The project will undertake transportation infrastructure improvements along Route 30 in Chester County. Work will […] The post Pennsylvania’s Route 30 project awarded $3M grant to cover design, construction costs appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Zoning change to allow apartments at Plymouth Meeting Mall on agenda of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency

There is one item on the agenda for the November 2nd meeting of Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency and it involves a proposal to amend the zoning code for the Shopping Center Zoning District to allow apartments. You can find the proposed ordinance here. The planning agency can make a recommendation to the township’s council on whether it should adopt the proposed ordinance.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy