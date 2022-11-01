Read full article on original website
UC San Diego Faculty Receive New EDI Award from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
As part of a new funding opportunity launched to promote equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in science, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), in collaboration with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, has selected University of California San Diego Assistant Professors Brian Aguado and Sonya Neal as two of 25 grant recipients in the new program.
Epstein Family Amphitheater Debuts with a Memorable Lineup of Sights and Sounds
The Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego recently hosted two weeks of debut events, offering thousands of campus and community members a first look at the region’s newest arts and cultural destination. The new outdoor performance venue was bustling with activity, ranging from performances by the San Diego Symphony to an all-day music festival dedicated to exploring the contributions made by Black artists to electronic music.
Meet the UC San Diego Delegates Headed to Egypt for UN Climate Conference
World leaders, climate experts and policymakers from nearly 200 counties are preparing to descend upon the seaside city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for a United Nations climate conference that kicks off next week. Nearly 30 delegates from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the School of Global Policy...
A Chain of Inspiration: Nick Spitzer’s Golden Anniversary at UC San Diego
With startling accuracy, Professor Nick Spitzer can pinpoint when it happened. As an undergraduate at Harvard University in 1963, he plunged into neurophysiological recordings from the optic nerve of a horseshoe crab, thrilled to be conducting scientific research in a full-fledged research laboratory. There, in front of an oscilloscope, amplifiers, lenses, cameras and other instruments—all dedicated to learning more about the prehistoric-looking arthropod’s vision—Spitzer made a hard pivot away from any other career aspirations he may have entertained at the time. Then and there he decided to pursue a career as a neuroscientist in academia.
Dia de los Muertos: An Evening of Storytelling
The aroma of copal, a form of tree sap that’s been used for thousands of years as a ceremonial incense, hangs heavy in the air. An explosion of bright yellow-orange marigold flowers—known in Mexico as cempaxochitl—blankets the tiered steps of an altar. And vibrantly adorned skeletons smile and dance, an artistic tribute to ancestors and reminder that all human journeys end in death—a natural transition that's part of life.
