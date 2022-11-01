Milestones – Nov. 1, 2022

Zachary Gregory

Zachary Gregory of Henrico is a 2022-23 recipient of an Omicron Delta Kappa General Scholarship. Gregory graduated summa cum laude from Wake Forest University in December 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in Health and Exercise Science. He is currently enrolled in High Point University’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program. His interests include pediatrics and orthopedics. During his undergraduate career, Gregory served as president of Take the Fight to Cancer. This nonprofit student-led organization assists patients at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Baptist. Gregory also conducted concussion research in youth athletes as well as osteoarthritis and weight loss research at WFU. As vice president of the Wake Forest University Circle, he utilized his research and volunteer experiences to reach out and recruit other students to get involved in the Winston-Salem community.

***

Christopher Baham of Glen Allen and William Jorgensen III of Henrico recently graduated from Ohio University. Baham earned a MBA in Business Analytics. Jorgensen earned a MBA in Business Venturing Concentration.

***

Nia Boyd of Henrico is one of five Yoder and Webb scholars at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. for fall 2022. The scholarship covers full tuition and includes admission into EMU’s Honors Program. Incoming first-years compete for the award at Honors Weekend. Honors faculty make their selections based on academic performance, community and extracurricular involvement, creativity, clarity of thought, and leadership potential. Boyd is majoring in English.

***

Jonathan Speer of Henrico is one of 50 individuals selected for Shenandoah University’s 2023 Global Citizenship Project. Speer will travel to one of five international or domestic destinations during spring break in March 2023.

