ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico, NC

Milestones – Nov. 1, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCCR9_0iuOoxmS00
Zachary Gregory

Zachary Gregory of Henrico is a 2022-23 recipient of an Omicron Delta Kappa General Scholarship. Gregory graduated summa cum laude from Wake Forest University in December 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in Health and Exercise Science. He is currently enrolled in High Point University’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies Program. His interests include pediatrics and orthopedics. During his undergraduate career, Gregory served as president of Take the Fight to Cancer. This nonprofit student-led organization assists patients at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Baptist. Gregory also conducted concussion research in youth athletes as well as osteoarthritis and weight loss research at WFU. As vice president of the Wake Forest University Circle, he utilized his research and volunteer experiences to reach out and recruit other students to get involved in the Winston-Salem community.

***

Christopher Baham of Glen Allen and William Jorgensen III of Henrico recently graduated from Ohio University. Baham earned a MBA in Business Analytics. Jorgensen earned a MBA in Business Venturing Concentration.

***

Nia Boyd of Henrico is one of five Yoder and Webb scholars at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. for fall 2022. The scholarship covers full tuition and includes admission into EMU’s Honors Program. Incoming first-years compete for the award at Honors Weekend. Honors faculty make their selections based on academic performance, community and extracurricular involvement, creativity, clarity of thought, and leadership potential. Boyd is majoring in English.

***

Jonathan Speer of Henrico is one of 50 individuals selected for Shenandoah University’s 2023 Global Citizenship Project. Speer will travel to one of five international or domestic destinations during spring break in March 2023.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools educators receive grants, awards in recognition of classroom excellence

The Community Foundation has recognized four Henrico County educators for outstanding instruction for 2022. Two Henrico County Public Schools instructors won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, and two additional teachers were finalists. The winners received grants of up to $14,000. Across the Richmond area, a total of 16 winners and nine finalists were selected from among the 75 teachers nominated.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Nov. 4, 2022

A Henrico school bus driver faces a charge after an accident Thursday morning; the most-anticipated high school football game of the year turns into a rout; Henrico’s leaf-collection services begin Monday; Henrico Schools educators honored by The Community Foundation of Richmond. Our coverage is free – but we need...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Emily Joy Perrin

Emily Joy Perrin, age 61, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022. She is survived by her sister, Denise P. Wilkerson and her husband Wayne, and her sister-in-law Ginny G. Perrin; and many adoring cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Mabel and Joe Perrin and her “big” brother, Preston Perrin.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes

Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Oct. 31, 2022

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Colonial 1st Mortgage, Inc. – leased 2,675 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); BRANOpac USA, Inc. – leased 1,015 SF at 5300 Hickory Park Drive (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord); Sky Two, LLC – subleased 3,600 SF at 2112 Tomlynn Street (Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Maison RVA, LLC – leased 1,875 SF at 8520 Sanford Drive (Ben Bruni represented the tenant); Slope.io, Inc. – leased 3,793 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Tucker Dowdy represented the tenant and Eric Hammond, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord); Jumpology Virginia – renewed its lease of 17,451 SF at 10087 Brook Road (Morgan Trible represented the tenant); Richmond City Pregnancy Resource Center, Inc. d/b/a East End Pregnancy Center – leased 3,378 SF at 4823 South Laburnum Avenue (Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); The Capitol Group Associates, Inc. – leased 5,154 SF at 4122-4130 Innslake Drive (Eric Hammond, Tucker Dowdy and Chris Jenkins represented the landlord).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

In Eastern Henrico showdown, Highland Springs stonewalls Varina

The much-anticipated battle for Eastern Henrico football supremacy turned into a one-sided affair Thursday night, as Highland Springs – the top-rated team in Virginia – methodically steamrolled Varina, 29-0, at the Blue Devils’ James E. Dawkins Stadium before a sold-out crowd. Both teams had entered the game 9-0, and Varina was rated No. 9 in the state by MaxPreps, a national high school sports website. Both teams won state titles last year.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico officials to serve on NACo committees

The National Association of Counties has appointed six Henrico County officials to the organization’s committees for 2022-23. Members of the Board of Supervisors received the following appointments:. Chairman and Tuckahoe District Supervisor Patricia S. O’Bannon – International Economic Development Task Force, Large Urban County Caucus and Resilient Counties Advisory...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Literacy program aims to empower students to read on grade level by third grade

A literacy program enacted by Henrico County Public Schools two years ago aims to ensure that all students are ready on or above their grade level by third grade. The LifeReady Literacy program, which began in the fall of 2020, focuses on giving students access to a significant variety of diverse texts through digital libraries as well as intervention for students and student groups who aren’t reading at their grade level, according to HCPS Director of School Quality Ann Marie Seely. The program also provides teachers access to better instructional materials to teach literacy to their classes, as well as access to reading specialists.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Sunstone Counseling opens Henrico location

Seling has been serving the Northern Virginia community’s mental health needs and is excited to bring high-quality and accessible counseling services to Henrico. “We know that now more than ever, people are looking for professional help to meet their mental health needs, which is why we’re honored and excited to open our Glen Allen location,” said Katie Clark, LPC, and Sunstone Co-owner.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Short Pump Ruritan Club donates to Richmond Fisher House

The Short Pump Ruritan Club continued its support of the Richmond Fisher House with a donation of $8,500 during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Club Treasurer Bill Wheeler is pictured above presenting the check to Fisher House Program Support Assistant Willie “Mac” McDonald, as Fisher House Director Wayne Walker looks on.)
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host job fair Nov. 1

Henrico Schools will host a job fair Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Area Library to discuss job opportunities with interested attendees. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants. If...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Housing inventory in Central Virginia continues to build

As the Central Virginia housing market continues to moderate, home prices and inventory are trending higher, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of September, housing inventory in the Richmond region was continuing to grow – up to 2,581 active listings, or 351 more listings than at the same time last year (a 16% increase). It was the second consecutive quarter in which inventory had grown and also the largest year-over-year supply increase the region has seen in more than seven years.   The Central Virginia market has been slowing down for four straight quarters, RAR officials said. There were 5,865 home sales across the region this quarter, or 1,242 fewer than last year (a 17% drop).
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Recreation and Parks to hold job fair Nov. 1

The Henrico County Division of Recreation & Parks will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at its main office, 6800 Staples Mill Road. The fair is open to the public at no cost and will give participants opportunities to apply onsite, interview for part-time positions and pre-screen for an interview for full-time positions. Recreation & Parks is seeking applicants for a variety of positions, including tradesman, storekeeper, groundskeeper, park service specialist and sports facility specialist.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy