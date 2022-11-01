ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas doesn't do well on Best Places to Retire list

By John Liddle
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypcfe_0iuOoVGE00

When approaching retirement age, where to live is a big decision. And it turns out, according to one list, Texas cities aren't a great place to retire.

US News and World Report is out with their Best Places to Retire rankings , sorting the 150 largest metro areas using factors like cost of living, health care, desirability and residents' happiness.

The top Texas metro area was Killeen , at #91. The central Texas region scored well in housing affordability.

The top spot on the list was held by Lancaser, Pennsylvania . Cities in Pennsylvania and Florida dominated the top 10.

"Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are concerned about home affordability this year," says Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement at US News. "Home prices in Texas have been going up. Because we focus so much on affordability this year, places that have housing that feels affordable to seniors have come out on top."

Among large metro areas in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth was best. But overall, ranked only 98th in the study.

The Texas Metros:

91 - Killeen
98 - DFW
105 - Austin
106 - El Paso
108 - San Antonio
114 - Brownsville
117 - McAllen
120 - Houston
122 - Beaumont
129 - Corpus Christi

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KXAN

Texans Are Now Playing – and Winning – on theLotter Texas

After a summer of record jackpots people are more excited than ever about playing the lottery – especially when it comes to the big national powerhouses of Mega Millions and Powerball. It’s not just the dream of big cash prizes that has people so interested in draw games, but also the exciting new way to play that’s revolutionizing the lottery industry.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
cherokeephoenix.org

First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy