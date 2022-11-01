Texas doesn't do well on Best Places to Retire list

When approaching retirement age, where to live is a big decision. And it turns out, according to one list, Texas cities aren't a great place to retire.

US News and World Report is out with their Best Places to Retire rankings , sorting the 150 largest metro areas using factors like cost of living, health care, desirability and residents' happiness.

The top Texas metro area was Killeen , at #91. The central Texas region scored well in housing affordability.

The top spot on the list was held by Lancaser, Pennsylvania . Cities in Pennsylvania and Florida dominated the top 10.

"Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are concerned about home affordability this year," says Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement at US News. "Home prices in Texas have been going up. Because we focus so much on affordability this year, places that have housing that feels affordable to seniors have come out on top."

Among large metro areas in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth was best. But overall, ranked only 98th in the study.

The Texas Metros:

91 - Killeen

98 - DFW

105 - Austin

106 - El Paso

108 - San Antonio

114 - Brownsville

117 - McAllen

120 - Houston

122 - Beaumont

129 - Corpus Christi

