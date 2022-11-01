Texas doesn't do well on Best Places to Retire list
When approaching retirement age, where to live is a big decision. And it turns out, according to one list, Texas cities aren't a great place to retire.
US News and World Report is out with their Best Places to Retire rankings , sorting the 150 largest metro areas using factors like cost of living, health care, desirability and residents' happiness.
The top Texas metro area was Killeen , at #91. The central Texas region scored well in housing affordability.
The top spot on the list was held by Lancaser, Pennsylvania . Cities in Pennsylvania and Florida dominated the top 10.
"Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are concerned about home affordability this year," says Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement at US News. "Home prices in Texas have been going up. Because we focus so much on affordability this year, places that have housing that feels affordable to seniors have come out on top."
Among large metro areas in Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth was best. But overall, ranked only 98th in the study.
The Texas Metros:
91 - Killeen
98 - DFW
105 - Austin
106 - El Paso
108 - San Antonio
114 - Brownsville
117 - McAllen
120 - Houston
122 - Beaumont
129 - Corpus Christi
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 1