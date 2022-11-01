Read full article on original website
Gary Lefebvre
5d ago
it's about time they investigate this. too little vetting of people give. access to vulnerable persons accounts. also ruling too lax when caught. Punishment should be so severe people will think before stealing.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
Fall River Police Arrest ATV-Riding Juvenile in Connection With Hit-and-Run of Officer
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A juvenile who was allegedly riding an ATV illegally on the street has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run of a Fall River police officer. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the force, was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop...
Man suspected of selling cocaine, crack in northern RI
Police said they got a tip that Anthony Paulino was delivering drugs to the Smithfield area.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM arrested again
Adam Corbin was taken into custody in the capital city after failing to appear in court on charges connected to the attempted larceny.
Turnto10.com
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day
BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
GoLocalProv
Providence College Student Robbed at Gunpoint - Police Arrest Suspect
A Providence College student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after leaving a bar near campus early Saturday morning. The victim told police the suspects threatened to shoot him. About Incident. Shortly after 1 AM, police responded to the PC Security Office for the report of the robbery. The victim —...
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Assist Massachusetts State Police with Drug and Firearm Investigation in Brookline
At about 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Gidel Aguasvivas, 19 and Peter Martinez, 32, of Maryland, after a drug and firearm investigation in the area of 700 Brookline Avenue, The Hilton Garden Inn in Brookline.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus
A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
whdh.com
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
Police investigating reported mail thefts in Seekonk
The thefts were reported in the north end of town, according to police.
