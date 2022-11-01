ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Gary Lefebvre
5d ago

it's about time they investigate this. too little vetting of people give. access to vulnerable persons accounts. also ruling too lax when caught. Punishment should be so severe people will think before stealing.

1420 WBSM

Brockton Fatal Shooting Is Second Homicide in One Day

BROCKTON — State and Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night that killed a 26-year-old man in Brockton's second homicide that day. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the man — who is not being identified — was shot to death at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence College Student Robbed at Gunpoint - Police Arrest Suspect

A Providence College student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint after leaving a bar near campus early Saturday morning. The victim told police the suspects threatened to shoot him. About Incident. Shortly after 1 AM, police responded to the PC Security Office for the report of the robbery. The victim —...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
PROVIDENCE, RI
