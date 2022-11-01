Read full article on original website
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
3 reasons Deion Sanders is the perfect fit for Auburn football head coach job
After losing four games in a row, Auburn decided it was time for a big change. The Tigers decided to fire head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. The program also said via a statement that it will begin an “immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”
Tyler Davis Named as Bednarik Award Semifinalist
The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation’s outstanding defensive player of the year.
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel
A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.
RB Don Chaney Jr. nearing a return
Running back Don Chaney Jr., who has yet to play this season due to a hip injury, could be returning later this month, head coach Mario Cristobal announced on Wednesday. "We watched him run (Tuesday) out there on land and he looked really good and the whole team is incredibly happy for him," Cristobal said. "It's been a tough stretch for him, a tough couple of years. He looks good."
Georgia Football Recruiting: Visitor list for Tennessee game
A number of top recruits will descend on Sanford Stadium this weekend as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 3 Tennessee in what will likely be the biggest regular season game of the year in college football. The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 2 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings...
Ray Guy, widely known as greatest punter of all time, dies at age of 72
Ray Guy, widely considered the greatest punter in history, has died at the age of 72. “The Southern Miss family mourns today following the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness,” his alma mater said in a statement on the university’s website.
Herm Edwards returns to ESPN six weeks after unceremonious firing from ASU
Herm Edwards will return to ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst, the network announced Tuesday. This news comes just six weeks after Edwards was fired as the Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach. Edwards worked with ESPN from 2009 until 2017, when he left to lead Arizona...
The Athletic projects Florida to play in this bowl game
The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel have released their latest bowl projections. They have the Gators playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, Dec. 30 against Notre Dame. Notre Dame shares one big similarity with the Florida Gators. Marcus Freeman is in his first...
Georgia Tech’s search for improvement starts vs. Clayton State
For the second consecutive season, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner opens the campaign having lost an acclaimed star. He does,
