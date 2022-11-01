Running back Don Chaney Jr., who has yet to play this season due to a hip injury, could be returning later this month, head coach Mario Cristobal announced on Wednesday. "We watched him run (Tuesday) out there on land and he looked really good and the whole team is incredibly happy for him," Cristobal said. "It's been a tough stretch for him, a tough couple of years. He looks good."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO