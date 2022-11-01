ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Athlon Sports

Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job

Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Deion Sanders is the perfect fit for Auburn football head coach job

After losing four games in a row, Auburn decided it was time for a big change. The Tigers decided to fire head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday morning. The program also said via a statement that it will begin an “immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”
AUBURN, CA
The Spun

No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Don Chaney Jr. nearing a return

Running back Don Chaney Jr., who has yet to play this season due to a hip injury, could be returning later this month, head coach Mario Cristobal announced on Wednesday. "We watched him run (Tuesday) out there on land and he looked really good and the whole team is incredibly happy for him," Cristobal said. "It's been a tough stretch for him, a tough couple of years. He looks good."
GEORGIA STATE

