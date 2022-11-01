ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Trek Fiftytwo
3d ago

BULL!! EVERYONE right now cares about jobs and economy and putting gas in their car food on their table!! MONEY!!

KHOU

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Poll: Latino voter outreach lacking from both parties

TEXAS, USA — Getting out the Latino vote has become a major goal for both Republicans and Democrats in Texas. However, new polling from the NALEO Educational Fund found that voter outreach to Latinos is lacking. Republicans are hopeful that political investments in Latino communities translate to an increase...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

LGBTQ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. ​. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas attorney general race: Embattled Ken Paxton runs for third term against newcomer Rochelle Garza

AUSTIN, Texas — As the state's top attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been haunted by accusations of illegal or unethical behavior for most of his time in office. He's been under indictment for securities fraud for seven years. More recently, the FBI began investigating him for abuse of office after eight of his former top deputies accused him of bribery.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Is It Illegal to Record A Conversation in Texas?

We've all seen videos from Texas. Some even go viral and are spread across the internet. While sometimes the video itself may show a silly event, such as the Texas Bushman on TikTok, other times the video may not be something everyone believes to be good. With all us having...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Re-Electing Abbott Explodes Winter Storm Uri Accountability

Humans are by nature pattern-seeking animals. If someone does something harmful to the community but is not punished for it, or even profits from it, then it is perfectly reasonable for them to keep doing it until circumstances change. Which is why, if Governor Greg Abbott is re-elected, there is no compelling reason to think another tragedy like Winter Storm Uri in 2021 will not eventually repeat.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

AARP Texas: Your Vote, Your Voice

Midterm elections are upon us. Whether you are early voting or waiting for election day to cast your ballot, you want to make sure you are an educated voter. Jessica Lemann, the senior associate state director of Outreach and Advocacy at AARP Texas, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share resources and more.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
