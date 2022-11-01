Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
nbcboston.com
Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen
Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts. The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in the South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth St. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according to authorities.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
nbcboston.com
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
One Man Dead in Rollover Crash in New Hampshire
The Nashua Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they received reports of a rollover crash at about 2 a.m. on 427 Main Dunstable Rd. The victim was identified as a 22 year-old man, according to authorities. Nashua PD are advising drivers...
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
whdh.com
Arrest made in Brockton homicide after victim found dead in Crescent Street driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz. Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
laconiadailysun.com
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
whdh.com
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
chelseapolice.com
Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest
Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Unarmed Robbery in Downtown Boston
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the two male suspects shown in the images above in connection to an unarmed robbery that occurred at about 11:08 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at Adam’s Convenience located at 149 Hanover Street in Boston.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Assist Massachusetts State Police with Drug and Firearm Investigation in Brookline
At about 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Gidel Aguasvivas, 19 and Peter Martinez, 32, of Maryland, after a drug and firearm investigation in the area of 700 Brookline Avenue, The Hilton Garden Inn in Brookline.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
