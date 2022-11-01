Read full article on original website
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Heavy snow is expected tonight through Tuesday. A strong cold. front will bring rain showers and snow showers tonight through. Tuesday. Snow levels will fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet tonight. Snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday with snow levels. around 3,000 feet...
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday
A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS. AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of. up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit. Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski...
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California
Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
