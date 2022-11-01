Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5, 6, 9, 10, 12 and 13.
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
bbbtv12.com
County Contributes to Kingston Ladd Park $175,000
In a gathering at Ladd Park in Kingston last week to obtain land for future expansion of the park. The City of Kingston would like to thank the Roane County Commission, former County Executive Ron Woody, and current County Executive Wade Creswell for their support of the county’s contribution of $175,000 in ARPA funding to go toward the purchase of property to expand the footprint of Ladd Park. In a statement after the Check presentation seen here last Thursday, Kingston Officials state as they move forward with efforts to improve the park and bring more tourism dollars into Kingston and Roane County through the recruitment of nationally recognized fishing tournaments, such as the 2023 Bassmaster Open, scheduled for next September, this type of collaboration shows what can happen when people work together.
Shadrack’s says final season underway at Smokies Stadium, new show opening soon
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
insideofknoxville.com
One Downtown Business Closes and Another is Sold
There’s a natural life cycle for businesses. Even favorite business change over time and don’t last forever. Two popular downtown spots are going through those changes now. Central Depot enjoyed almost a five year run, which is impressive if for no other reason than that most of that...
brianhornback.com
Let’s Get Caught Up on Knox County Early Voting Stats
Wednesday October 26 – Downtown West 1,122; Farragut 974; New Harvest 509; Karns; 490; Halls 460; Expo Center 369; South 286; Carter 156; City County Building 155 and Eternal Life 105 Total for the day 4,626. Thursday October 27 – Downtown West 1,193; Farragut 939; New Harvest Park 489;...
knoxplanning.org
Knox County 2020 Center of Population
Every ten years, when the U.S. Census of Population and Housing is completed, the Census Bureau reports on geographic centers of population. A center of population is the mean center of gravity, or, more simply, the point at which an imaginary map would balance perfectly if everyone weighed the same and were placed on the map exactly where they live. Measuring the center of population helps show general migration patterns and illustrates trends in investments and economic shifts over time.
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
WATE
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
insideofknoxville.com
Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville
It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Union County Schools closing until Wednesday due to illness
Union County Schools are closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.
knoxfocus.com
Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors
Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
Coldest October in Knoxville since 2006, National Weather Service says
October saw some of the coldest weather recorded in over a decade in some areas according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but some predictions suggest that November temperatures will be above average.
WATE
Cirque Italia brings world-class performances to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.
bbbtv12.com
Morgan County inmates inducted into honor society at Roane State
WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
