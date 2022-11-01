Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased
Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
The post is not painted purple as a decoration.
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Michigan Man Who Helped with Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Dies from Flesh-Eating Bacteria
“There’s so many people that are going down there, and they have no idea of the dangers that exist after a disaster,” the man’s fiancee said A Michigan man who flew into Florida to help his friend with repairs and clear debris following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian contracted a flesh-eating bacteria and died. James Hewitt, 56, had scraped his leg after falling off his friend's boat into a canal, his fiancee Leah Delano told the Washington Post. Hewitt had called Delano after the incident telling her that...
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
The Powerball Jackpot Is Now $1.5 Billion. Here Are the 8 States Where You'll Win the Most.
Choosing between an annuity and lump sum will also impact the grand total.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday's $1.6 Billion Powerball Drawing
The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing, making it the largest lottery prize in history. Or, at least, the highest ever jackpot at the time. The California Lottery announced there was no jackpot winner for Saturday's drawing, making the jackpot for Monday's drawing...
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
KCBD
Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Trial Date Rescheduled for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision
A trial date for a 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a then-9-year-old Ohio girl has been rescheduled. Gerson Fuentes is charged with two counts of rape involving a victim “less than ten years of age,” according to an indictment on file in Franklin County, Ohio’s Court of Common Pleas. One of the two counts involves allegations between Jan. 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022. The other count involves an alleged May 12, 2022 incident. Fuentes pleaded not guilty to the counts against him, the court docket indicates.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?
ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
