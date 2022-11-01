ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum

By Sydnie Savage
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden.  Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.

The Arboretum is open daily from 9a.m to 5p.m. with extended hours for special events. The next free admission day at the garden is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

