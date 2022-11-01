It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden. Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.Don’t pitch your pumpkin: Shawnee to host compost event
The Arboretum is open daily from 9a.m to 5p.m. with extended hours for special events. The next free admission day at the garden is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0