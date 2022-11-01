Read full article on original website
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Wichita Eagle
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change
Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
cruisefever.net
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
msn.com
15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
After 3 sailings on Carnival's Panorama, I'm convinced there's no better cruise at a cheaper price
A friend and I recently sailed on Carnival Panorama, one of my favorite ships for its overall value. We each spent $437 for our own interior cabins, including food, on a 7-night sailing to Mexico. The Panorama is packed with free activities and is a good, cheap option for solo...
msn.com
Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship
Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom on Norwegian's newest ship and saw why it starts at almost $1,000 per person
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious over 230-square-foot family balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda roundtrip itineraries. Norwegian Cruise...
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise: 3 Things You Need to Know
Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) voyage.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Carnival Cruise Line Brings Something New to Sea
Some people make a living watching, predicting, and explaining trends while the rest of us just go about living our lives. We’re not sure why some ideas catch on and hit a Tipping Point, as Malcolm Gladwell might say, and we’re not sure what it might say about the current moment, or if there’s anything deeper going on at all.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of their Newest Ship, Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship today at a signing ceremony at Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland. Carnival’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will enter service on Sunday and sail a two week cruise to ship’s homeport in Miami. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Miami on November 20, the day of the ship’s christening.
WebMD
Cruise Lines Further Relax COVID Rules
Oct 29, 2022 -- Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line have lifted more COVID-19 restrictions for passengers. Carnival no longer requires proof of vaccination or COVID testing for trips of 15 nights or less, the cruise line said on its website. However, the company encourages everybody over 5 to get vaccinated and carry a vaccination card.
Two November hurricanes pose rare threat at end of 2022 Atlantic season
Two November hurricanes have simultaneously formed in the Atlantic Ocean for only the third time since records began. Hurricanes Lisa and Martin have brought an unusual amount of activity for this time of year, when hurricane season is usually nearly over. A third system in the Caribbean is also developing, reports the Washington Post.
Holland America Line's 150th anniversary transatlantic cruise highlights how cruising has changed
When Marcel Nas boarded Holland America Line's Rotterdam ship in the Netherlands last month, he began a migrant journey many had made before. But as the massive modern vessel chased the sunset, it cast a much longer shadow than the smaller steamship of the same name would have 150 years earlier.
