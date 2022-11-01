ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Major Beverage Change

Entire social-media groups are devoted to the various all-you-can-drink packages offered by the major cruise lines. People love to share not only what their favorite drinks are, but their thoughts on the best bars, favorite bartenders, and (sometimes) exactly how much value they managed to extract from the drink packages they bought.
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
msn.com

Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship

Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
TheStreet

5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises

Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise: 3 Things You Need to Know

Picking a cruise line requires balancing everything from itinerary, food, entertainment, and what type of passengers you want to sail with. A couple looking for a romantic getaway might opt for Virgin Voyages, which requires passengers be 18 or over rather than booking a family-friendly Royal Caribbean International (RCL) or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) voyage.
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Brings Something New to Sea

Some people make a living watching, predicting, and explaining trends while the rest of us just go about living our lives. We’re not sure why some ideas catch on and hit a Tipping Point, as Malcolm Gladwell might say, and we’re not sure what it might say about the current moment, or if there’s anything deeper going on at all.
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of their Newest Ship, Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship today at a signing ceremony at Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland. Carnival’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, will enter service on Sunday and sail a two week cruise to ship’s homeport in Miami. The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Miami on November 20, the day of the ship’s christening.
MIAMI, FL
WebMD

Cruise Lines Further Relax COVID Rules

Oct 29, 2022 -- Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line have lifted more COVID-19 restrictions for passengers. Carnival no longer requires proof of vaccination or COVID testing for trips of 15 nights or less, the cruise line said on its website. However, the company encourages everybody over 5 to get vaccinated and carry a vaccination card.

Comments / 0

Community Policy