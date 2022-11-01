Learn about upcoming water system work near University Drive

The existing sanitary sewer and wastewater collection system in the Clear Fork corridor is undersized from the University Drive/Interstate 30 intersection to University at Seventh Street.

The force main is part of the mechanism to eliminate repeated sanitary sewer overflows near the intersection of University Drive and Rosedale Street. This force main connects to the Clear Fork lift station at the south end (Rogers Road) and extends northeast to Fifth Street.

This capital improvement project is in Council District 9. Construction will impact the Fort Worth Downtown Alliance.

Learn project details at a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W. Third St.

To learn more, contact project manager Liam Conlon at 817-392-6824.

