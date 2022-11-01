Read full article on original website
Related
What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween? They Can Be Composted, Donated to Farms, and Even Fed to Wildlife
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Time Out Global
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
Cape Gazette
Fly into winter with a helicopter plant
Leonardo da Vinci drew plans for a helicopter in the late 1400s, although the first practical one wasn't flown until the 1930s. The word helicopter comes from “helico,” meaning spiral, and “pter,” which means made with wings. My dear Italian grandmother referred to her favorite kitchen...
Comments / 0