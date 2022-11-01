Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Guilford Hoopsters Take the Title in AAU Tourney
A spirited team of Guilford High School basketball players claimed the championship in the Vertical Hoops Run to Sun AAU Fall Classic that took place Oct. 29-30. The athletes who guided the team to the title were Owen Bradley, Anthony Cerino, Kevin Goldberg, Caden Markovich, Isaac Ott Hill, Brendan Skoglund, Riley Swan, and Max Weiss. The Guilford squad was coached by Phil Goldberg and Justin Hess.
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
East Haven Fall Ball Team Goes Undefeated at 11-0
The East Haven Little League fall ball coach-pitch baseball team posted an undefeated record of 11-0 for the 2022 season. East Haven competed against teams from surrounding towns such as Branford, North Branford, and North Haven throughout the fall campaign. The players on the club range in age from ages 5 to 9.
Ronald Bradley Hick
On Oct.10, Ronald Bradley “Ron” Hick of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Ron was the second child of Ellen and Les Jardine, born on March 1, 1936, in New Britain. In 1947, his family moved to Madison, which would become their home for generations to come. Ron attended Daniel Hand High School until his senior year. He then transferred and graduated in 1954, from Cheshire Academy, jokingly referred to as “Cheshire Reformatory” by Ron. From a young age, Ron was not afraid of hard work. Throughout high school and college, he delivered oil for one of the first oil companies on the shoreline and worked with the Madison Town Crew to help construct I-95, Polson Middle School, and the Genesee (water) Tunnel (which would bring water into the city of New Haven via the Hammonasset Reservoir).
EHHS Co-Op Marching Band Takes Top Honors
The East Haven High School (EHHS) Co-op Marching Band took home the top regional award as the best band at the USBands New England States Championships on Oct. 29, making them the best band in Connecticut and New England. The co-op band, with three members hailing from North Branford High...
Yvonne R. Haynes
Yvonne R. Haynes, 93, passed away on Oct. 26 at Essex Meadows of natural causes. She was surrounded by loving family members who comforted her. Yvonne was born in Wilmington, Ohio, and was married to Phillip Haynes (predeceased), also from Wilmington, for 55 years. The couple moved to Simsbury, where they raised three sons.
Linda Joan Chabot
Linda Joan Chabot, 68, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was a longtime resident of Guilford. Linda was born on Oct. 14, 1954, in Manhattan, to the late Mr. Herve Chabot and Mrs. Beatrice (Landry) Chabot. She was the mother of Christopher Yorzinski of Old Saybrook, Adam Yorzinski of Guilford, and Matthew Yorzinski of Clinton; and loving grandmother to four granddaughters, Emma, Zahra, Madison, and Amira. Linda is also survived by her sister Rita Galbo of Norwalk; and brother Herve Robert Chabot of Riverside, California.
Alfred “Alfie, Alfy” Young Campbell
Alfred, 92, passed away on Sept. 26. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on March 3, 1930 to Alexander March Campbell and Margaret (Kerr) Campbell. Alfred’s dad was a renowned Scottish fiddle player. Alfy inherited his dad’s talent when learning to play the bagpipes. He also was physically agile and became a star athlete, coaching his first of many soccer teams in a 50-year span at age 14.
Richard Vincent Riccio
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Vincent Riccio announces his passing on Oct. 19. Richard was a prolific storyteller — his life always being the most interesting one. From a different era, he felt no need to fit in. He lived only to philosophize, write beautifully, and love. He cherished his experiences as a boy scout, an author, a carpenter, a photographer, a writer for ABC, a scientist, a psychologist, a car enthusiast, a lover of the ocean, a reckless child of the 50s, and a father.
Louise M. Worrell
Beloved wife, mother, sister, cherished friend, and talented teacher, Louise “Lulu” M. Worrell, passed away on the morning of Oct. 20 at Smilow Cancer Hospital. Louise is survived by Gil, her husband of 54 years and their dog Hunter; her sisters, Marie (Richard) Walston, Kim (Jeremy) Kezer; and brother Andrew (Linda) Dangelo; three nieces, three nephews, four great-nieces, and four great-nephews; life-long friends, Tim and Eileen Gannon; Jen, Sarah, Jill, and Cassey, whom she loved as her own; and many wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her son Jeremy A. Worrell; parents, Andrew and Mary Dangelo; and nephew Brian Walston.
James Peter “Jim” Bolan
James Peter “Jim” Bolan from Madison died Oct. 16. Born Feb. 28, 1958, Jim was a loving husband, dear brother, and son, dedicated uncle, beloved teacher, and friend to many. Jim was known for his unending kindness, humor, intelligence, patience, and courage. As a young child, Jim was diagnosed with a more rare form of muscular dystrophy (Becker or BMD), a progressive and debilitating illness. In the face of increasing muscle weakness that eventually led to him not being able to leave his bed, he approached every day focusing on the things he could do and the life he could lead. Remarkably, Jim embraced each day with a positive outlook. Expressions of bitterness or complaint never left his lips.
Ruth E. Taft DeNardis
Ruth E. Taft DeNardis, 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael’s campus. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Richard DeNardis. She is also survived by her daughter Dawn DeNardis. Ruth was born in New Haven on Aug. 19, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Doris Yeomans Taft.
Joyce A. Willet Rotondo
Joyce A. Willet Rotondo, 75, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Oct. 31 at the Regency House, Wallingford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Louis E. Rotondo, Jr. Joyce was born in Waterbury on March 10, 1947, the daughter of Janice Lombard Woodfield and the late John Willet.
Natalie M. Lindstrom
Natalie M. “Nat” Lindstrom, 85, died on Oct. 20 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Haddam. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 27, 1936, daughter of Lee and Ann (Popov) Marcus. After growing up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, she attended college at UCLA. When...
Margaret Radcliffe
Margaret Radcliffe, longtime teacher at Old Saybrook High School, died on Oct. 17, after a long illness. “Miss Rad,” as she was affectionately known by her students, taught social studies from 1964 to 1993 and was the assistant field hockey coach, helping to lead the team to championship in several seasons. Her classes were marked by her love of history and her delight in her students, but mostly by her legendary sense of humor. During her years at Old Saybrook High School, she was as beloved by her colleagues as by her students.
Arthur “Art” J. Fregeau
Arthur “Art” J. Fregeau, 83, of North Haven, husband of the late Janet (Parkin) (Willequer) Fregeau passed away Oct. 24 at St. Raphael’s Hospital, New Haven. Arthur was born July 13, 1939, in Bristol, son of the late Telesphore and Olida (Riquier) Fregeau. Prior to his retirement he was employed by SNET as a Senior Technical Security Manager. He was a ham radio operator and member of the Meriden Amateur Radio Club, American Radio Relay League, and the CT ARES.
Sister Mary Joseph Fairbanks, O.P.
Sister Mary Joseph of St. Dominic, O.P. (Marie Therese Fairbanks), 91, died Oct. 19 at the Monastery of Our Lady of Grace. Born on April 16, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey, Sister Mary Joseph was the daughter of Joseph and Lavinia Fairbanks. She began her religious life in 1949 at...
Carol Giannotti
Carol Giannotti, 83, was reunited peacefully with the love of her life Robert, on Oct. 30. Carol met her life-long love, Robert, during her teenage years and married “Bob” shortly after. They soon built a life with one another, briefly residing in Branford, then nestling into Clinton, where she worked for the Connecticut Water Company for years.
Alfred Tonto
Alfred Tonto, 94, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to the late Angelina “Angie” Onofrio Tonto. Alfred was born in New Haven on March 31, 1928,...
Mary Lou (Leach) Hebert
Mary Lou (Leach) Hebert, 82, longtime resident of Clinton, passed away at the Regional Hospice of Danbury on Oct. 5. She was the wife of the late Kenneth N. Hebert. Mary Lou was born in Ilion, New York on Dec. 30, 1939, daughter of the late Bernard Leach and Marjorie (Ackley) Leach.
