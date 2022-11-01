On Oct.10, Ronald Bradley “Ron” Hick of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Ron was the second child of Ellen and Les Jardine, born on March 1, 1936, in New Britain. In 1947, his family moved to Madison, which would become their home for generations to come. Ron attended Daniel Hand High School until his senior year. He then transferred and graduated in 1954, from Cheshire Academy, jokingly referred to as “Cheshire Reformatory” by Ron. From a young age, Ron was not afraid of hard work. Throughout high school and college, he delivered oil for one of the first oil companies on the shoreline and worked with the Madison Town Crew to help construct I-95, Polson Middle School, and the Genesee (water) Tunnel (which would bring water into the city of New Haven via the Hammonasset Reservoir).

