Future City Hall: How will the site be transformed?

For generations, the lawns of city hall buildings across the country have served as places of gathering, celebration and protest.

As part of a goal to transform the way services are delivered in Fort Worth, the City purchased the former Pier 1 building at 100 Energy Way. The move will bring functions from 22 departments from 14 buildings into the site.

One of the key goals of Fort Worth’s transition to its Future City Hall is to create a space that is welcoming for all members of the community, both inside and out. How will this be accomplished?

As part of the design phase and robust engagement with the public, City leaders heard how important it is to incorporate seating areas, pathways for walking and alternative shaded areas for gathering. They also heard how important it is to create a true plaza for small events, food services and special gatherings.

In response, the design includes several key elements, such as a covered terrace area with seating, a centralized plaza that can accommodate food trucks and vendor tents, and a network of walkways throughout the site.

In addition to the greenspace accommodations, the City plans to build an additional parking garage on the site to accommodate parking for City staff, visitors and boards and commissions attendees.

While the 11-acre site will be visibly transformed in the coming months, it is important to note that as much of the greenspace along the river as possible will be retained.

Residents can learn about Future City Hall by emailing questions. Many of these questions and answers will appear in future communications with residents.

Photos:. (Top) As much of the greenspace along the river as possible will be retained.

One of the key goals of Future City Hall is to create a space that is welcoming, both indoors and outdoors, for visitors to public meetings.

