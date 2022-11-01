Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Opening of Boot Barn’s Commerce Square location draws near
According to an email reply from Boot Barn’s corporate website, the Commerce Square location in Brownwood will open in November. An exact date was not provided, however, an advertisement slated to run on KOXE beginning Nov. 2 states Boot Barn is now open, and adds that a grand opening celebration will take place the weekend of Nov. 18-20.
brownwoodnews.com
Several Hunters Appreciation events lined up this weekend
With the start of general deer season set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the following Hunters Appreciation events will be held this weekend:. San Saba: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Lowe’s Market. Comanche: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Courthouse Square. Rising Star: 5...
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
koxe.com
Fred Carpenter, 51, of Brownwood
Fredrick G. Carpenter Jr., age 51 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Fred at 2:00PM on Sunday, November 6 at J-R’s Social Club in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Fred was...
koxe.com
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day honorees: Harriette and Roland Graves
Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have created 12 posters featuring 17 Brown County veterans. The Daughters created the posters to publicize the approximately 2,000 veterans buried at Greenleaf Cemetery and to encourage citizens to purchase wreaths to honor these heroes, a program sponsored by Wreaths Across America. Posters are displayed this month at the Brown County Museum of History in recognition of Veterans Day.
‘It’s just what my heart and soul needed’: Dog and cow’s friendship brings peace to Brownwood family
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Kay Dyer has always been an animal person. Which is why she and her husband now have seven pets on their Lake Brownwood land. Three dogs and four cats all living in harmony. “Seven so far, I did see a kitty cat the other day that came up to the door,” Dyer […]
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 7-13
Howard Payne at Texas State, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Eastland, 6:15 p.m. Brady at Early, 6:30 p.m. Bangs vs. Roby (at Eula), 5 p.m. Rising Star at Blanket, 6 p.m. Brookesmith at Bluff Dale, 6 p.m. Rochelle at Zephyr, 6 p.m. ***. Thursday, November 10. PLAYOFF FOOTBALL. Brownwood vs. El...
koxe.com
Julia Willena Benson, 73, of Brownwood
Julia Willena Benson, age 73, of Brownwood passed away to be in the loving care of her Lord on October 29, 2002 at her home. She was born April 10, 1949 in Brownwood. The daughter of Osban and Dorothy Lawson Best. Julia attended Brownwood Schools and was later married to...
brownwoodnews.com
Final Local Football Standings – End of Regular Season
— Week 11 Games (Nov. 3-5) Rising Star 2, Moran 0 (forfeit)
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs settles for third seed as No. 9 Coleman cruises, 47-0
BANGS – With the runner-up spot from District 5-2A Division I on the line, the Harris Ratings Weekly No. 9 Coleman Bluecats dominated the Bangs Dragons from start to finish in a 47-0 decision Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. With the loss, the Dragons (6-4, 4-2) will be the...
brownwoodnews.com
Artist demonstration series features ice-dying
Artist demonstrations continue at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. with an ice-dying demonstration by Brownwood Art Association Member Joan Stewart on Tuesdy, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Joan is also a member of the B.A.A. Fiber and Textile artists group, and already gave this popular demonstration during the group’s recent exhibit at the Art Center. This event is free and open to the public.
brownwoodnews.com
Nearly 1,000 ballots cast on final day of early voting, 6,929 overall
During Friday’s final day of early voting, 956 ballots were cast bringing the total number of votes for the Nov. 8 general election to 6,929 – which is 28 percent of the registered voters in the county. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General,...
koxe.com
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
brownwoodnews.com
Taste of China to open Nov. 7 at site of former Gomez’s
Taste of China, a full Chinese buffet, will open its doors to Brown County and the surrounding area on Monday, Nov. 7. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Manager Alan Zheng said in a June interview...
brownwoodnews.com
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
brownwoodnews.com
Representatives of HPU’s Department of Social Work take part in Mission Waco Poverty Simulation
Members of Howard Payne University’s social work department recently gained new perspectives through Mission Waco’s Poverty Simulation. During the three-day experience, participants had the opportunity to see the world through a different lens, by walking in the shoes of the impoverished. This is Howard Payne University’s 11th year participating.
