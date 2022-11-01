Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight
COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
DWTS host Tyra Banks dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella for making major flub on live TV
DANCING With The Stars host Tyra Banks has been dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev's wife, Nikki Bella, for making a major mistake on live TV. She noticeably mispronounced the pro's last name after saying she messed up other's names last week. On Monday's episode of DWTS, host Alfonso Ribeiro threw...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Popculture
'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23
Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend
For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
What Happened to Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’? Why She Wasn’t on the Show Last Night
Harp dominated on 'The Masked Singer' for three weeks in a row, so many fans were confused to see her missing from episode 4. Here's why she wasn't there.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
