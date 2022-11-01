ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

The Real Reason Val Chmerkovskiy Will Not Be on 'Dancing with the Stars' Tonight

COVID-19 has hit Dancing with the Stars once again and this time it is pro Val Chmerkovskiy who has tested positive. Val broke the news on Instagram that he will not be able to compete with Gabby Windey on tonight’s Halloween Night episode, and that he would be replaced by Alan Bersten, who was voted off the show along with his partner Jessie James Decker last week.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Popculture

'The Voice' Bringing Back Major Coach for Season 23

Kelly Clarkson is making her way back to The Voice for Season 23. After taking a hiatus during Season 22, the "Breakaway" singer will return to her role as a coach in the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, joining returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
The List

Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives

Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.

