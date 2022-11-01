BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football's Justin Pollock will don the No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Georgia Tech, after he was told in a team meeting Thursday afternoon. Pollock will wear the iconic number for the first time of his career, marking the sixth Hokie this season to rock it for the first time (Ny'Quee Hawkins, Peter Moore, Nasir Peoples, P.J. Prioleau, William Ross).

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO