Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hokiesports.com

5 Things to Know: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

The Virginia Tech football team opens its November slate at home this Saturday, Nov. 5, as Georgia Tech visits Blacksburg for an ACC clash. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium, and limited tickets are still available. Get ready for gameday with five things to know for...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Pollock to wear No. 25 vs. Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football's Justin Pollock will don the No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Georgia Tech, after he was told in a team meeting Thursday afternoon. Pollock will wear the iconic number for the first time of his career, marking the sixth Hokie this season to rock it for the first time (Ny'Quee Hawkins, Peter Moore, Nasir Peoples, P.J. Prioleau, William Ross).
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Tech set to host Hokie Open on Friday

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech men's and women's cross country teams set to host their final home meet of the season at the Buford Meredith Cross Country Course in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday, Nov. 4. The Hokie Open will start at 4:00 p.m. with the men's 6k, followed by the women's 4k at 4:45 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, VA

