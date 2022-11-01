The Longhorns will have a top-four seed in both singles and doubles as Eliot Spizzirri will be the four seed in singles and pair with Cleeve Harper as the top seed in doubles. Austin, Texas – Texas Men's Tennis will have a top-four seed in both singles and doubles at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, which run from Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. Junior Eliot Spizzirri will be the four seed in singles and pair with junior Cleeve Harper as the top seed in doubles.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO