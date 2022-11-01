ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Sports

Forty Acres Insider: November 1

Here's hoping y'all stampeded into this week with a spirited and Happy Halloween of tricks & treats with family, friends and neighbors, alike! It's always such a fun and festive time on the Forty where the variety of costumes across our campus and at our teams' facilities brings a smile to my face and triggers so many fond memories of everything from carving pumpkins to going house-to-house gathering our favorite goodies!
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball’s Phillips named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Molly Phillips has been named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Phillips led the Big 12 with a .588 hitting percentage on 34 total attacks during the Longhorns' wins over Texas Tech and Kansas State, helping head coach Jerritt Elliott pick up his 600th career victory.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Rowing announces 2022-23 schedule

AUSTIN, Texas – Two-time defending NCAA Champion Texas Rowing announced its 2022-23 schedule today, featuring the first fall regatta for the team since 2018 and four duals against programs that finished in the top-12 at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The seven-time defending Big 12 Conference champions will also host the conference's championship regatta for the third consecutive year.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball match at TCU canceled

AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's match No TCU scheduled for Wednesday, November 2 has been canceled, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday. The cancellation came as a result of non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program. Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Baseball Fall World Series schedule adjusted

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball is set to host its annual Fall World Series, starting Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns will continue the series on Friday at 4 p.m. with the series finale now scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. All three...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Men’s Tennis preview: ITA National Fall Championships

The Longhorns will have a top-four seed in both singles and doubles as Eliot Spizzirri will be the four seed in singles and pair with Cleeve Harper as the top seed in doubles. Austin, Texas – Texas Men's Tennis will have a top-four seed in both singles and doubles at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, which run from Nov. 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. Junior Eliot Spizzirri will be the four seed in singles and pair with junior Cleeve Harper as the top seed in doubles.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Women’s Tennis concludes play at ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — University of Texas Women's Tennis graduate Marlee Zein and junior Malaika Rapolu both dropped their singles Round of 32 matches at the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) National Fall Championship on Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center. With the pair of losses, the two players conclude their competition at the tourney.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy