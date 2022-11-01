Read full article on original website
Related
tribunenewsnow.com
WPD Arrests Oct. 17-23, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Oct. 17: Christopher McNulty, 47, aggravated DUI. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Loren J. Agoodie, 38, a warrant; Kevin Arnold Wilson,...
tribunenewsnow.com
WPD Damages Oct. 17-23, 2022
Two cases of damage were reported to the Winslow Police Department during the period of Oct. 17-23 according to dispatcher reports. At 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, a Winslow resident reported windows of a residence in the 200 block of East Aspinwall Street sustained damages estimated at $400. At...
tribunenewsnow.com
Former WUSD employee indicted for multiple crimes against children
Dual press releases from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Winslow Unified School District have confirmed that former WUSD employee Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, of Winslow has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on 21 counts, including one each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of child molestation, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of molestation of a child and 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
tribunenewsnow.com
Holbrook Arrests Oct. 12-18, 2022
The Holbrook Police Department received 65 reports during the period of Oct. 12-18. During that time officers responded to 10 citizens assists, eight reports of assault, five incidents not classified, four each of citizen disputes and thefts, three each of information requests, traffic hazards and criminal damage incidents, two each of animal problems, disorderly conduct incidents, domestic violence incidents, messages delivered, trespassing incidents and warrants, and one each of medical assist, assault, agency assist, dead body, intoxicated person, juvenile problem, loitering, littering, suspicious activity, hit and run, traffic collision, unspecified incident, and welfare check.
tribunenewsnow.com
Holbrook council hears NPC Friends and Family presentation
The Holbrook City Council convened Thursday, Oct. 27, with the only item aside from routine business on the agenda being a presentation by NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. She noted that due to a donation from an anonymous donor, Friends and Family has additional scholarships for spring...
tribunenewsnow.com
Richard Alan Hasten
Richard Alan Hasten (Little Moqui), born Oct. 23, 1940 in St. Joseph, Mo., passed away May 13, in La Luz, N.M. The son of Melvin R. (Moqui) and Jane Hasten, Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; sister, Janet Atzmiller (husband Noel) of Houston, Texas; daughter, Kelly Ahrens of N.M.; grandchildren, Brent Ahrens (wife Laura), Ashleigh Ahrens of N.M., Amanda and Amy Jones of Kentucky, and five nieces.
tribunenewsnow.com
Navajo County found reliable in financial audit
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors was given a summary of the county’s fiscal year 2021 federal single audit report by the Arizona Auditor General’s office last week. In the report, auditor Lindsey Perry explained that the auditor general is a legislative agency made up of non-partisan staff that reports directly to the joint legislative audit committee. “We are an independent source of impartial information concerning state and local entities and programs.”
tribunenewsnow.com
Council considers offers on city-owned lands
The Winslow City Council was addressed by two separate potential developers last week. The first, Atlas Global Development, LLC, was represented by Danny Wasson and Dan Lupien. In their presentation, they spoke about acquiring a significant acreage of land south of town near the airport. Wasson said, “My partner and...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Roadrunners fall to the Longhorns
The Lady Roadrunners were hoping for a home match in the 3A play-in game on Tuesday but last Wednesday’s loss to Payson dropped the Roadrunners all the way down to the 20th overall seed. They will now face Winslow on Tuesday night for the right to make the state tournament bracket.
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
tribunenewsnow.com
Lobos wrap up the soccer season
Snowflake’s boys soccer team earned the fifth overall seed in the boys fall soccer state championship bracket and met up with fourth seeded Blue Ridge in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the bracket. When the two teams met in the regular season early in October, the Yellowjackets prevailed 2-1....
tribunenewsnow.com
Bulldogs close out season with a win
On Oct. 28 the Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Ganado for their final game of the season and the Hornets homecoming. The Bulldogs started it off in the middle of the first quarter the Bulldogs Keaton Kislingbury scored on a 13-yard quarterback keeper touchdown, followed by the point after kick by Chance Lugo.
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Lobos head to state
The Lady Lobos are headed to the 3A state volleyball tournament as the expected top overall seed in the bracket. Wins in their final two regular-season matches last week should have secured that top spot. The official 3A bracket will be released Wednesday, following the 3A play in games which take place on Tuesday night between seeds nine through 24.
Comments / 0