Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-23302 BLUEWATER WAY-BAY PINES-LEWES
23302 Bluewater Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ MUST SEE HOME IN DESIRED BAY PINES COMMUITY WITH FULL BASEMENT. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and shows like new and features plantation shutters. Highly desirable floor plan and is sure to check all the boxes! Inside off the foyer is a perfect room to make into an office/study or 4th bedroom! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets that give you plenty of storage. Beautiful breakfast bar allows for extra guest seating. Open floor plan allows for the family room, kitchen, dining area & morning room to take advantage of the large windows with views of the backyard and gives you great space for entertainment. Primary bedroom features enough space for King size bed and more. Storage is not lacking with his and her closets. Primary bath features double sinks, tile, and large stall shower. Guest Bedrooms offer great natural lighting and feature ample closet space. Full Unfinished Basement allows for expansion of your living space and features rough in plumbing for bathroom and egress window. Wonderful backyard space with 6 ft privacy fencing & 2 gates. Community features beautiful tree lined properties and a short drive to downtown Lewes and Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “JUST SOLD ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arbovitae for annual tree lighting Nov. 25
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Rehoboth Oasis: East of Route 1. Custom-Built 4 Bedroom/4 Bath with pool on a private 1/2 acre lot. Offered at: $1,350,000. For more information call: (410) 991-0999.
Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.
Cape Gazette
Jacona Brothers bringing Tiki Jac’s to Rehoboth Avenue
Information is limited, but the old Nicola Pizza on Rehoboth Avenue is going to be a restaurant called Tiki Jac’s. The pizzeria’s final day in the building was Labor Day; a Tiki Jac’s banner was hung in a ground-level window along Rehoboth Avenue a short time later.
delawarepublic.org
City of Rehoboth Beach appoints new city manager
The City of Rehoboth began its nationwide search for a new city manager in April, following the retirement of Sharon Lynn, who held the position for eight years. Rehoboth’s Mayor and Board of Commissioners hired Laurence Christian from a pool of more than 70 applicants. Mayor Stan Mills says...
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Cape Gazette
Milford awash in art activities for Big Draw Festival
Mispillion Art League presented the 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware Oct. 4 in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, the Big Draw’s theme this year, Come Back to Color, was a celebration of the return to more vitality, color, health and vibrancy in everyone’s life after the past few challenging years.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Humane Animal Partners sets Save ‘Em By the Sea
Humane Animal Partners will host Save ‘Em By the Sea Casino Night, a new fundraising event set for 6 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. Sponsored by Ashton Pools, P.U.P.S. of Lewes, Canalside Inn, CarMax, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, the event will bring local pet enthusiasts together to raise awareness and critically needed funds to benefit homeless and abandoned animals in HAP’s care. Proceeds will also support HAP’s numerous community service programs, including low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination and wellness clinics, free pet food pantries, and more.
Cape Gazette
Land Listing
Buyer and their agent to confirm lost size and school districts to their liking. This lot has public water and sewer available to tie in, at the buyer expense the sellers have never had anything on the property. Please call the city of Lewes or county to find out the fee to hook up, If i i get it before you I will put the information here. There is an adjacent lot right beside it that the seller is selling also. It’s ago and show, no home is on it, no advance notice is required. The tax assessor has not updated the records to reflect this yet. FOR ANY INFORMATION ABOUT FEES IN LEWES go to https:lewesbpw.delaware.gov/about-our-rates-fees/
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Cape Gazette
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth train on the Avenue in 1925
The Rehoboth Beach Museum recently held a two-part lecture called, “Ferries, Trains, and Automobiles: Getting to Rehoboth before the Bay Bridge.” It was a reminder that it hasn’t always been easy to get to Rehoboth Beach. Most people probably know that railroad tracks used to run straight down Rehoboth Avenue to the Bandstand. The Visitors Center next to Grove Park and the Rehoboth Avenue circle was once the train station, which can seen in this aerial photograph taken in 1925 at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street. The building was donated by Grotto Pizza founder Dominick Pulieri and moved to where it is today next to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth cashes in on parking
As part of last year’s annual review of the city’s parking, Rehoboth Beach officials decided to make all meters $3 an hour. The change has paid dividends. The city’s budget runs April 1 to March 31, and this year’s budget included $5.6 million in anticipated meter and permit parking revenue – $4.65 million from meters; $950,000 from permits.
Cape Gazette
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023. Some people in Ocean City are happy the second phase has...
