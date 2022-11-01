ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Self Affirmations with Mr Ledesma

Mr Ledesma joined Mrs Peterson’s class and helped us learn self affirmations and how we all belong! We played. Would you rather? with stand up sit downs. We also played a get to know you game.
October Fun in Ms. McCullough's Class

October was a great month for Ms. McCullough's class. The students attended the Symphony, had a class "glow day" and created more rollercoasters!
Halloween at Goshen School

Halloween is always a fun time at Goshen School! The kids and staff all came in such fun costumes, and participated in our annual Halloween Parade. In the afternoon, PTA members and parents came and helped with fun parties in the classes. The teachers would like to thank those parents who are always so willing to help in the classroom so our kids can have fun activities!
GOSHEN, UT
Introducing Mrs. Heywood!

I am Sherrie Heywood, a new counselor at Mt. Nebo Middle School. I was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant. After my husband and I got married we moved around for college and jobs but moved back to Mt. Pleasant 12 years ago to raise our family. I have attended...
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Third Grade Goes to The Natural History Museum

Third Grade went on a field trip to the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City. They got to explore all different parts of the museum learning things from fossils & dinosaurs, what life is like in other cultures, different land regions, gems & minerals, weather, and some of Utah's features. The students loved exploring and learning about so many different things.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Faculty and Staff Spotlight

If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?. I would love to learn how to scuba dive (for my realistic choice) or teleport (for my fictitious choice)
Salem Hills High Marching Band Visits Barnett

Salem Hills High School marching band came to Barnett today and demonstrated each instrument and part of the band, including color guard and drum majors. They sounded fantastic and got our 5th graders excited about music education in middle school. We even had many former Barnett students playing in the band or dancing with the band today. Thank you SHHS marching band!
BARNETT, MO

