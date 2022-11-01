Read full article on original website
Self Affirmations with Mr Ledesma
Mr Ledesma joined Mrs Peterson’s class and helped us learn self affirmations and how we all belong! We played. Would you rather? with stand up sit downs. We also played a get to know you game.
October Fun in Ms. McCullough's Class
October was a great month for Ms. McCullough's class. The students attended the Symphony, had a class "glow day" and created more rollercoasters!
Halloween at Goshen School
Halloween is always a fun time at Goshen School! The kids and staff all came in such fun costumes, and participated in our annual Halloween Parade. In the afternoon, PTA members and parents came and helped with fun parties in the classes. The teachers would like to thank those parents who are always so willing to help in the classroom so our kids can have fun activities!
Introducing Mrs. Heywood!
I am Sherrie Heywood, a new counselor at Mt. Nebo Middle School. I was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant. After my husband and I got married we moved around for college and jobs but moved back to Mt. Pleasant 12 years ago to raise our family. I have attended...
Third Grade Goes to The Natural History Museum
Third Grade went on a field trip to the Natural History Museum in Salt Lake City. They got to explore all different parts of the museum learning things from fossils & dinosaurs, what life is like in other cultures, different land regions, gems & minerals, weather, and some of Utah's features. The students loved exploring and learning about so many different things.
Faculty and Staff Spotlight
If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?. I would love to learn how to scuba dive (for my realistic choice) or teleport (for my fictitious choice)
Salem Hills High Marching Band Visits Barnett
Salem Hills High School marching band came to Barnett today and demonstrated each instrument and part of the band, including color guard and drum majors. They sounded fantastic and got our 5th graders excited about music education in middle school. We even had many former Barnett students playing in the band or dancing with the band today. Thank you SHHS marching band!
Western Heating and Air Coolest School Donation
Thank you to Western Heating and Air for the donation and the t-shirts Thanks to the our awesome student body and Springville community for voting in the Coolest School Competition! It was such a close race.
SHS wins UVU "Momentum Award" for Concurrent Enrollment Math and English Classes
Congratulations to the faculty and students at Springville High! SHS was selected as the recipient of the UVUs "Momentum Award!" This award is presented to the school with the greatest increase in the number of students enrolled in Concurrent Enrollment Math and English classes. We are so proud of our amazing students and our CE instructors:
