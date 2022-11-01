Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Fender releases five-string MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass
Fender has launched its all-new MonoNeon Signature Jazz Bass V, and its kooky colours are sure to make sure you stand out in a live setting. The bass emulates the avant-garde quirks of MonoNeon, and features an alder body dressed in a clown-y neon yellow urethane finish with a neon orange painted headstock and pickguard.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Jimi Hendrix Had the Biggest Concert of His Life Saved By a Pink Floyd Member Who Wasn’t Performing
Jimi Hendrix had one of the biggest concerts of his career saved by a Pink Floyd member who wasn’t even performing.
guitar.com
Ritchie Blackmore says Deep Purple’s music was “a bit monophonic” during his final days in the band
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
guitar.com
Signed guitars from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute to be auctioned for mental health charities
Electric guitars, drums and other instruments played and signed by some of the biggest names in rock at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute performances is set to hit the auction block later this month. The auction is held in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, to benefit...
Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]
I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 10.
1977 - The notorious album by The Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols, was released in the UK. Sarcastic attacks on pretentious affectation and the very foundations of British society were all carried out in the most confrontational, impolite manner possible. From the original Rolling Stone review:
The Rolling Stones Ready New Album Featuring Late Drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones have only released one studio album since 2005. But the influential English classic rock band is now recording a new one, per reports. And it will feature their late drummer, Charlie Watts, on "some of the tracks," a Rolling Stones member said — plus at least one other percussionist.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
guitar.com
A brief history of Gretsch guitars
“That Great Gretsch Sound” has been 135 years in the making – and counting. That’s how long Gretsch has been making musical instruments, starting out as a drum manufacturer in the latter half of the 19th century, before becoming one of the world’s most beloved guitar brands.
Why Paul Stanley Was ‘Dead Set’ Against Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’
Try as he might, Paul Stanley was unable to break Kiss' trend-chasing ways when it came time to record 1997's Carnival of Souls. "I was dead-set against doing that kind of an album," Stanley said of the heavily grunge-influenced effort in the 2001 book Kiss: Behind the Mask. "I never believed the world needs a second-rate Soundgarden, Metallica or Alice in Chains."
The Beatles Vs. The Rolling Stones Rivalry — Paul McCartney Debunks The Rumors
The Beatles and The Rolling Stones still resonate with fans today as they did in the ’60s. Both bands were at the forefront of the rock and roll music genre through the decade and beyond. The Rolling Stones, which was formed in 1962, two years after The Beatles, started out as a Blues cover band until they crafts original hits after being identified as the newest rock band.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
guitar.com
Peter Frampton on how schoolmate David Bowie influenced his musical journey: “The Kon-Rads made a huge impression on me”
Peter Frampton has spoken about how an early friendship with David Bowie led to some of his early musical experiences, when the two were students at Bromley Technical School, where Frampton’s father taught art. Bowie, three years Frampton’s senior, was an early jamming buddy of Frampton’s – as was...
guitar.com
Metallica went full-on Stranger Things Eddie Munson for Halloween
This Halloween, Metallica frontman James Hetfield proved himself to be a card-carrying member of the Hellfire Club by dressing up as the guitar-shredding metalhead character Eddie Munson from Stranger Things. A photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look — a curly mop of hair, a Hellfire Club t-shirt and...
guitar.com
Watch: JJ Rosa plays Pandora and Give It Up on Harmony Home Sessions
In partnership with Music Matters 2022. JJ Rosa has made an appearance on Harmony Home Sessions for a stripped-back performance of two songs, Pandora and Give It Up. The Manchester-born, London-based songwriter played through noticeably more intimate versions of the usually loud-and-proud tunes, with only a Harmony Silhouette electric guitar to back herself up.
One Elvis Presley Song’s Cover Was More Popular Than The Original
Elvis Presley saw many of his songs become hits, but there was one in particular didn’t connect with his fans. That song, “Wooden Heart,” was performed during the film G.I. Blues and appears on its soundtrack. The track contains both English and German lyrics, because it’s based...
I listened to Wilson Audio's new £80k stereo speakers - and they sounded like I was right in front of an orchestra
Here's a taste of what Wilson Audio's new high-end Alexia V speakers sound like
guitar.com
Bring Me The Horizon tease My Chemical Romance-inspired new music
UK metalcore giants Bring Me The Horizon could be releasing an EP inspired by noughties emo band My Chemical Romance. The band have been uploading footage from their US tour to YouTube, and in a new video titled “The Gerard Way” (a nod to the My Chem vocalist), the group can be seen in the studio where frontman Oli Sykes says, “My Chem-y, harmony, like yeah. Let’s do it the Gerard Way,” as unreleased music plays in the background.
Comments / 0