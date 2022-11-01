ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go! , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye.

"I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN NEEDED QUICK DIVORCE IN ORDER TO KEEP SPLIT 'OUT OF THE PUBLIC EYE'

The NFL pro pointed out that "professionals" will "focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home."

"All you can do is the best you could do," Brady said days after finalizing his divorce from the supermodel, 42. "That's what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad."

And while Brady and Bündchen have been doing their best to handle matters behind closed doors, the Super Bowl champ explained that having their divorce " play out in front of a lot of people " presents another level of difficulty.

Brady continued, "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

The father-of-three — who shares son Benjamin , 12, and daughter Vivian , 9, with Bündchen, as well as son Jack , 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — credited his "incredible parents" for teaching him "the right way to do things," seemingly referring to how he has been handling his family drama in the public.

"I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady said. "And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

The former power couple filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, October 28, after months of rumors that they were headed for a split — with many believing that their animosity stemmed from Brady's dedication to his career.

MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'

Agreeing on joint custody over their kids in their divorce agreement, both the athlete and the former Victoria's Secret model reiterated that their focus remains on Benjamin and Vivian.

