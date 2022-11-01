Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MedicalXpress
Researchers assess barriers to advanced epilepsy care in New Jersey
For millions of Americans who suffer from epilepsy, advanced monitoring is essential for diagnosis and effective treatment. But in New Jersey, accessing these services is difficult for patients from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a Rutgers study. "Our data suggest that there are substantial inequities in access to...
wdfxfox34.com
Researchers find link between childhood brain injury and depression
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/16/researchers-find-link-childhood-brain-injury-depression. A report recently published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation reveals that children who have sustained a traumatic brain injury may end up dealing with the psychological effects more than a decade following the incident. Researchers reveal in the report that the psychological effects may...
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
PsyPost
New research suggests that those with bipolar I and a history of migraines should avoid taking lithium
A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium.
Healthline
What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?
Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
Abuse, neglect in childhood may increase heart failure risk as an adult
Childhood trauma, especially physical abuse, might increase the risk of heart failure later in life, according to new research. Past studies have found a connection between traumatic experiences in childhood and cardiovascular disease and other health problems. But there's been little research on a specific link to heart failure, in which the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. Heart failure affects about 6 million U.S. adults.
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Next Avenue
Can You Rejuvenate an Older Brain? From The Neuroscience Lab to Real Life
New activities stimulating the mind or body might help lessen dementia. We all understand that no magic elixir can stop or even slow the human brain or skeletal muscles from aging. But is that true?. After two decades of research with mice, Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, a neuroscientist at Stanford University,...
technologynetworks.com
Mental Illness Not Behind Majority of School Shootings, Study Finds
Researchers analyzing the motivations behind mass school shootings have concluded that in the majority of cases severe mental illness wasn’t a contributing factor. The study, published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences by a team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the New York State Psychiatric Institute (NYSPI), suggests that more attention should be paid to cultural and social factors uniquely driving academic mass killings.
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
MedicalXpress
Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known, study finds
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
MedicalXpress
Birth cohort study reveals the mental health burden of trauma in childhood
Findings from a major birth cohort study in Brazil suggest that children exposed to life threatening or horrifying events, such as witnessing someone die, or experiencing serious injury or sexual violence, are almost twice as likely to develop psychiatric disorders. A team of psychologists from the U.K., Brazil and South...
Medical News Today
What is the connection between migraine and depression?
People with migraine have an increased risk of depression. In addition, depression can also increase the risk of migraine. Although there is no clear explanation for the link between migraine and depression, they may share similar causes. Genetic factors, changes in the brain, and alterations of chemicals in the body...
