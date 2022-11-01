Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
focusnewspaper.com
The 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest, Saturday, Nov. 5
Statesville, NC – Join us in Downtown Statesville on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest from 10am to 5pm! The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30pm – 8:30pm!
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
wccbcharlotte.com
“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival makes stop in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
southparkmagazine.com
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
Long Wait Times. Huntersville 911 calls go into overwhelmed Charlotte call center
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the last thing anyone wants to do in an emergency: wait. But that’s what’s happening to people in and around Charlotte when they call 911. When Huntersville resident Christine Roach was involved in a car accident Sunday, she says the most surprising part was what happened after she […]
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
Raleigh News & Observer
Explore these 5 budget-friendly road trips across the Carolinas this fall and winter
Fall is here and winter will arrive in North Carolina soon after, bringing colder temperatures and heralding the arrival of the busy holiday season. And after a year of headlines about inflation and high gas prices, it’s expected to be an expensive travel season. But that doesn’t mean you...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
WCNC
West Mecklenburg residents oppose plans for nearby manufacturing plant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for a massive industrial facility in west Mecklenburg County are a step closer to becoming reality. The Charlotte Zoning Committee has recommended that city council approves the proposal, but neighbors are still rallying against it. "We don’t want a bunch of extra trucks and concrete...
corneliustoday.com
Morelia Gourmet Paletas offering a free taste in Birkdale Village
Nov. 2. Morelia Gourmet Paletas, which opened recently in a kiosk at Birkdale Village, will offer free ice cream pops on Saturday, Nov. 5. As part of the grand opening celebration, Morelia will give away more than 900 paletas between noon and 6 pm at the 16940 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Suite A, Huntersville, location.
corneliustoday.com
Want to dine out on Thanksgiving? Better make a reservation now
Nov. 2. By TL Bernthal. Not even a handful of area restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day for diners, and reservations for a place at their tables are filling up. Choplin’s in Cornelius, Red Rock Cafe in Birkdale Village and North Harbor Club in Davidson will be open, as will Al’s Bar & Grille for Buffalo Bills fans, and the Fox and Hound in Birkdale.
Comments / 0