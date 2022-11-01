Read full article on original website
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
5 new books to read this week
Colleen Hoover is back with the hotly-anticipated sequel to It Ends With Us…Fiction1. No Plan B by Lee and Andrew Child is published in hardback by Bantam Press, priced £22 (ebook £9.99). Available nowNo Plan B, the latest book from (local author) Lee Child and Andrew Child is out today. AND, I have a few signed copies! #reacher pic.twitter.com/I7YLiczI6E— Rother Books (@RotherBooks) October 25, 2022The words ‘new Jack Reacher book’ always get fans of the series looking forward to another thrilling adventure, and No Plan B won’t disappoint. The latest book by the prolific Lee Child, written with his younger...
Darling by India Knight review – fresh retelling of a Mitford classic
Nancy Mitford’s romantic comedy The Pursuit of Love is delightfully reimagined with warmth and caustic charm
momcollective.com
My Quest to Reading 100 Books in a Year
Ironically it didn’t start with books. It all started with Bridgerton. I was captivated by the Netflix adaptation of the wildly popular novels by Julia Quinn, as many of us were. I adored the first season and watched the second season twice back to back – I thought it was that good (and I will debate anyone that season two was better than season one to the bitter end).
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, what are you looking to read? Our monthly book recommendations cover a lot of ground this November, spanning everything from a great filmmaker’s ode to his chosen medium to a gripping story of cryptocurrency and wrongdoing. If you’re in the mood for an insider’s take on creativity or a suspenseful work of fiction, we’ve got you covered.
Treasures Discovered In Castle That Once Belonged To James Bond Books Publisher
An incredible Aladdin’s Cave of 17th century treasures has been discovered in a castle, which once belonged to the publisher of the James Bond books. The 460 items, many from the Cromwellian period, were found stashed in attics and in rooms of the former home of George Wren Howard. The location of the castle in Wales is shrouded in mystery for security reasons.
Kirkus Reviews
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
‘Julie & Julia’ writer Julie Powell dies
The woman who tried to cook every recipe from Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” and who documented her efforts online, has died. Powell wrote about her successes and failures in her popular 2002 food blog called the Julie/Julia Project, which inspired the movie, “Julie & Julia.”
Eater
Julie Powell, Writer Behind Beloved Early Food Blog the Julie/Julia Project, Has Died
Julie Powell, the creator of the popular early 2000s-era food blog the Julie/Julia Project that ran on Salon.com, died on October 26 from cardiac arrest, her family told the New York Times. She was 49 years old. Powell rose to fame in 2002 when she launched the Julie/Julia Project, a...
anothermag.com
Joan Didion’s Possessions Are Going Up for Sale
“Ageing and its evidence remain life’s most predictable events,” Joan Didion wrote in her nihilistic 2011 memoir Blue Nights, “yet they also remain matters we prefer to leave unmentioned, unexplored.” The esteemed essayist, journalist, author and screenwriter died in December 2021 in New York, aged 87, and her sterile, therapeutic prose on life and grief remain as masterpieces of literature. Along with her words, Didion’s objects and art are remaining fingerprints of the literary marvel; an auction in New York will now make these pieces available for purchase, with proceeds going to various charities.
Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled
An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...
ABC News
Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson
Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help. The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
petapixel.com
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition
A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
The best recent translated fiction – review roundup
Eastbound by Maylis de Kerangal; Ti Amo by Hanne Ørstavik; Pyre by Perumal Murugan; Awake by Harald Voetmann
One Company Reimagined Classic Kids’ Books to Teach Children About Internet Safety
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
The Romantic by William Boyd review – a swashbuckling adventure
At the beginning of The Romantic, William Boyd asks: “What do we leave behind us when we die?” Posterity – and legacy – are questions that have preoccupied him for decades. There are few writers today as obsessed by the biographical – or faux-biographical – form. Over the course of his career, Boyd has specialised in examining the fictitious lives of his characters with wit and authority. He has now returned to life writing with this account of Cashel Greville Ross, the self-described “bastard son of an Anglo-Irish Protestant aristocrat and a Scottish governess”.
Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’
I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
Washington Examiner
‘Fully committed’: Publisher dismisses calls to cancel Amy Coney Barrett’s book deal
Penguin Random House is sticking with Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her book deal . The publisher took a lot of heat from more than 600 writers, editors, and literary workers who called to cancel the deal in an open letter , citing concerns over her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade . The letter claimed the call wasn’t for “a form of censorship” but rather out of concern for “wider and moral social responsibilities.”
crimereads.com
Yeah Noir: Discovering New Zealand Crime Fiction
I grew up in a small town on the west coast of Aotearoa New Zealand’s North Island. In the mid 80’s, Waitara’s short main street had two thriving, independent bookstores, with a well-stocked local library just around the corner. In this rural town of roughly 6,000 people, we were never far from a good book, and I always had a jumbled stack of novels next to my bed.
